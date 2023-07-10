Heat Siphon (7-17) drew first blood against the Nakles Sharks (15-11) as the Pumpers rolled to a 13-3 win Saturday, July 8, in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball action.
Heat Siphon started strong with three runs in the bottom of the first inning and four in the second for an early 7-0 lead. The Sharks responded with solo runs in the top of the third and fourth innings to trim the deficit to five runs at 7-2, but the Pumpers quickly restored the seven-run advantage with a pair in the home half of the fourth for a 9-2 lead.
After each team plated one run in the fifth inning, the Pumpers scored three in the bottom of the sixth inning to invoke the 10-run mercy rule for a 13-3 victory.
Preston Donovan had a banner day at the plate for Heat Siphon as he was a perfect 3 for 3 with one triple and four runs scored. Teammate Noah Dixon also crossed home plate often in the game as he was 1 for 2 with four runs scored. Anderson Varchetti added a single for the Pumpers while teammate Ryan Karaschak scored twice. Levi Moser, Alex Orr and Sage Sevacko scored one run apiece for Heat Siphon.
Dominic Scarton led the Sharks at the plate as he was 2 for 3 with two doubles and one run scored, while teammate Caden Marsh finished the game 2 for 3 with one run scored. Peyton Peipock was a perfect 2 for 2 for Nakles, while teammate Brady McIlnay was 1 for 2. Aaron Gaskey scored one run for the Sharks.
Moser was the winning pitcher for Heat Siphon as he threw a six-inning complete game, striking out four batters and walking a pair.
Marsh was the losing pitcher for Nakles as he struck out five batters and walked seven. He was relieved by McIlnay, who struck out two and walked seven.
