Heat Siphon (7-17) drew first blood against the Nakles Sharks (15-11) as the Pumpers rolled to a 13-3 win Saturday, July 8, in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball action.

Heat Siphon started strong with three runs in the bottom of the first inning and four in the second for an early 7-0 lead. The Sharks responded with solo runs in the top of the third and fourth innings to trim the deficit to five runs at 7-2, but the Pumpers quickly restored the seven-run advantage with a pair in the home half of the fourth for a 9-2 lead.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.