The Penn State football program will not participate in a bowl game this season, Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour and Head Coach James Franklin announced.
The decision to decline a bowl invitation was led by the football student-athletes, and fully supported by Barbour and Franklin.
“Our student-athletes have made tremendous sacrifices this season in order to play the game they love,” Barbour said. “Because of their commitment to our process and protocols, we have remained healthy and are one of two teams in the Big Ten Conference to play in all nine scheduled games. Our student-athletes will now have the opportunity for a well-deserved break to enjoy time with their families before returning for the spring semester.”
Barbour also recognized coaches and support staff members who also made sacrifices to allow student-athletes to compete this season.
“I couldn’t be more proud and encouraged by how our team conducted itself during this unprecedented season,” Franklin said. “One of our four core values is a willingness to sacrifice, and our student-athletes, coaches and staff have all made incredible sacrifices both on and off the field in order for us to compete this year.
“This has been a challenging nine months, but we are proud of how our student-athletes have navigated these difficult times. We rely on our captains and leadership council to provide a voice for our team, and our student-athletes made the difficult choice not to participate in a bowl this year in order to spend time with loved ones. We are fully supportive of their decision, knowing it has been many months since our students-athletes have been able to spend time with their families and the challenges they endured, both physically and mentally. This will be an opportunity for our guys to go home, see family and recharge for the spring semester.”
