The Board of Directors of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) voted on Wednesday to suspend all mandated conference athletic events and championships through the fall semester in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The conference has undertaken a full review of its ability to shift fall sports competition and championships to the spring semester and fully intends to do so if a return to competition can be safely executed.
“The entire conference has worked hard these last few months to prepare for the return of sports to our campuses beginning this fall,” said PSAC Commissioner Steve Murray. “However, it has become apparent that the safe conduct of sports under the guidelines of social distancing is untenable for our members. We cannot place our student-athletes at greater risk than the general student body. Despite our planning and collective efforts, it has become clear that we are not able to do so.”
Fall sports in the PSAC include football, soccer, tennis, cross-country, golf, field hockey and volleyball. Winter sports include basketball, wrestling, swimming and indoor track. The PSAC includes schools like Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP), California University of Pennsylvania, Slippery Rock, Clarion, Edinboro, and Seton Hill University, locally, among others.
A Seton Hill statement read that the university has engaged in regular discussions with the PSAC about ways it can safely engage in intercollegiate athletics this fall.
“Above all else, the health and safety of Seton Hill’s student-athletes, coaches and athletic staff, and indeed, the entire university community was our priority during these discussions,” the statement read. “While we had great hope that Seton Hill and other PSAC-member schools would be able to hold athletic competitions this fall with modifications for health and safety, the surges in cases throughout the country over the last several weeks have made it clear that the risks to our campus community are too great to engage in athletics during the fall semester.”
Seton Hill is hopeful that the approach will provide time for student-athletes to safely compete in athletics. The athletic department will share additional information in the coming weeks about how the university will continue to work with student-athletes throughout the fall semester despite these unprecedented circumstances.
“We are now actively planning the ways Seton Hill will engage our team members throughout the fall semester in meaningful ways that prioritize the health and safety of our entire community,” A university statement read.
“We understand the disappointment this decision will cause to our student-athletes, coaches, families and fans. We will continue to keep our student-athletes informed of all developments on how we will approach athletic competition in the spring semester in a safe and healthy way.”
Geraldine Jones, President of California University of Pennsylvania and the newly-elected chair of the PSAC Board of Directors, said that the conference is committed to giving student-athletes the chance to compete during the academic year.
“Many institutions and conferences are facing the same circumstances as we are, and if it is safe to return to competition, we will work with them and the NCAA to provide our teams with a championship experience during the spring semester,” Jones said. “We know this is a huge disappointment for our student-athletes who work so very hard in their sport. This decision was not taken lightly and we feel saddened by having to do so.”
The conference and its member institutions will develop guidelines for all teams to continue individual skill instruction, as well as strength and conditioning activities under social distancing protocols by the end of the summer. The determination as to when winter and spring sports may begin workouts and practices will be considered at a later date.
All fall and winter sports scheduled to begin before January 1 are impacted by the decision. The conference will evaluate the necessary schedule changes and will communicate its plans for moving all competitions to the spring semester at a later date.
“The circumstances we find ourselves in are unprecedented and thus we are taking unprecedented measures,” Murray said. “The contraction of COVID-19 and its viral spread are not the types of risks those involved with sports activities face under normal circumstances. Therefore, we cannot expose our student-athletes, coaches and university personnel to those risks. It’s a painful step we are taking, but we feel it’s the right one.”
The NJCAA, which includes Division I schools like Mercyhurst and Division III schools like Westmoreland County Community College, recently announced its plan to shift close-contact fall sports to the spring semester. The Ivy League and Patriot League also recently announced the cancellation of fall sports seasons, as well.
