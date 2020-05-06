Under new head coach John DePalma, the Derry Area girls’ softball program was going to have a much different look in 2020.
Although Derry Area made the playoffs last season, the Lady Trojans suffered a 15-run defeat to Beaver Area in the first round of the WPIAL Class 3A postseason, finishing with a mark of 4-11. Following the season, head coach Pat Meloy resigned, ending his five-year tenure.
Throughout the winter, DePalma was hired, and set out to make an immediate impact on the program. DePalma served as an assistant coach under John Flickinger on the Trojans’ baseball team last year, and also has baseball coaching experience at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg. He has plenty of softball coaching on his resume, however, including his work with travel teams and all-star teams. As a result, DePalma didn’t have to learn many new faces when he joined the softball program.
“I was familiar with a lot of them,” DePalma said of the Derry Area players. “A large majority of them played for me in some form or fashion.”
Still, DePalma spent much of the offseason reviewing countless aspects of the 2019 squad, including the individual batting averages, as well as the team’s subpar fielding percentage, which was in the vicinity of .800.
“I told them we need to be in the .900s,” DePalma revealed. “This is unacceptable. This isn’t even caring when you go onto the field.
“I kind of had to set expectations of how this program was going to change with me running it. I changed everything. Absolutely changed everything.”
To that point, DePalma held multiple off-the-field meetings during the offseason, taking on a classroom-style environment.
For many of the girls, DePalma’s message and methods shared a resemblance with the approach of Gene Brisbane, the veteran coach, who just completed his first basketball season with the Lady Trojans. Brisbane quickly turned a struggling program into a team that made the playoffs and contended for a section title.
A half dozen girls from that team were set to suit up for the Derry Area softball team in the spring, before the season was canceled as a result of COVID-19. Those players included seniors Kamryn Kelly, Hannah Wedow, and Sarah Aukerman, sophomores Emma Huber and Abby Doperak, and freshman Izzy DePalma, the daughter of John.
Kelly was expected to be among the top players on the diamond, as the Shenandoah University recruit was slated to bat third and play at third base. Wedow was penciled in at shortstop, as she decided to return to the team after taking 2019 off. She’s exploring potentially playing both softball and basketball at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg, while Aukerman was likely to see time as the extra hitter.
It’s Izzy DePalma, though, who could have the highest ceiling of any of the players. The freshman has already garnered some college interest as a result of her performance on a travel team. She was likely to play catcher and bat in the heart of the Lady Trojans lineup.
Her battery mate is junior pitcher Maddie Berger, who also has her sights on continuing a softball career at the college level. Although Berger was expected to be the primary pitcher, fellow junior Kiley Latshaw would have also seen time in the circle, in large part the result of her work during the offseason.
“We taught her a breaking pitch this year, and it was deadly when she threw it,” DePalma said of Latshaw.
The outfield starters included Doperak in right field, junior Gianna Copelli playing in center and batting leadoff, and junior Carissa Bateman in left.
On the right side of the infield, junior Alanna Meloy was likely to play second base, while senior Allison Baum was expected to patrol first base.
Freshman Sarah Dettling, a speedy outfielder, was also slated to see time in the field and as a substitute runner.
“I assigned their roles early, and told them ‘this is where you’re playing”’ DePalma said of his roster.
Although spring sports were postponed and eventually cancelled before the Lady Trojans reached the start of the regular season, they did play in a pair of scrimmage games that proved extremely useful. It was DePalma’s approach that led to those exhibitions taking on that significance.
“If we’re in between the lines, we’re playing for real,” he said of the scrimmages against Greensburg Central Catholic and Blairsville.
DePalma specifically chose those opponents because they both possessed talented young pitchers who he knew would test the Lady Trojans’ lineup, and prepare them for the rigors of the regular season, and potentially the postseason.
“Get them used to that faster, multiple-pitch pitcher to prepare them for what they were going to see in the playoffs,” he explained. “They responded in both of the games I saw. I really thought we had a very, very good shot at being one of the top two teams in the section.”
DePalma also pointed to Freeport Area as a section frontrunner, while Burrell and Deer Lakes were the other teams that finished ahead of the Lady Trojans last year in Class 3A Section 1.
However, those aspirations of a drastic turnaround in 2020 will not be realized. Shortly after the second scrimmage, the positive outlook for the Lady Trojans came to a crashing halt.
“That Friday, we had a practice, and everything was starting to come through,” DePalma said of Derry Area’s practice on March 13.
However, that marked the final time the team was together, and when he told the players of the uncertain future that day, the news was not well received.
“They were just like in shock. It was almost unbelievable,” he detailed.
Weeks later, when he informed the players that the season was officially canceled, the four seniors, in particular, were distraught.
“You could just hear the disappointment,” he said.
