Led by an All-Region performance from freshman Kristen Prince, the St. Vincent women’s cross-country team placed 10th in a field of 29 teams at the 2022 NCAA Division III Mid-Atlantic Championships, hosted by Lock Haven University.
The 10th-place finish is the highest-ever regional finish for the Bearcat women.
Prince, who was named the 2022 Presidents’ Athletic Conference Newcomer of the Year two weeks earlier, covered the 6-kilometer course in 22:32 to place 11th in a field of 209 runners and earn All-Mid-Atlantic Region accolades.
It was the highest finish for a female Bearcat runner at the regional championship since 2011 when Ivette Mejia placed ninth.
“Kristen ran lights out,” said head coach Kevin Wanichko. “The women really stepped up with solid performances across the board. This team has such a special bond, and the future is bright.”
Prince was one of three St. Vincent runners to place in the top third of the race, as fellow rookie Cassy Lanza covered the course in 23 minutes, 47 seconds, to place 54th, one place and one second ahead of junior teammate Lauren Brennan (23:48).
Freshman Lily Murphy was SVC’s fourth finisher, turning in a time of 24 minutes, 43 seconds, to place 92nd overall, while Joy Pontzer rounded out the Bearcat scoring five with a time of 25 minutes, 8 seconds, to place 138th.
Also competing for SVC, freshman Grace Scoville recorded a time of 27 minutes, 17 seconds and classmate Laure Heinzeroth 27 minutes, 45 seconds
Led by individual champion Alex Ross, who posted a time of 21 minutes, 42 seconds, Johns Hopkins University won the team championship, finishing with a team score of 40, with each of their top runners placing in the top 15.
With her 11th-place finish, Prince is in contention to earn an at-large bid to the NCAA Division III National Championships.
The field will be announced on Sunday afternoon.
The St. Vincent men’s cross-country team wrapped up the 2022 season with a 10th-place finish at the 2022 NCAA Division III Mid-Atlantic Regional Championship, hosted by Lock Haven University.
All seven St. Vincent runners placed in the top half of the 222-runner field, led by junior Tim Patterson, who wrapped up his strong season by taking 36th in a time of 26 minutes, 30 seconds.
In his final regional event, senior Joe Bujdos was St. Vincent’s number-two runner, covering the 8-kilometer course in 27 minutes, 5 seconds, to place 61st. Brady Sundin, the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Newcomer of the Year, wrapped up his impressive rookie season by placing 63rd, one second behind Bujdos.
A pair of sophomores rounded out the SVC scoring five, with Joey Jafarace turning in a time of 27 minutes, 24 seconds, to place 74th, and Aiden Jackson taking 82nd in 27 minutes, 31 seconds.
Also occupying the Bearcats’ top seven, senior Jeremy Capella posted a time of 27 minutes, 49 seconds, and freshman Matthew Thomas 27 minutes, 59 seconds.
With five runners who placed in the top eight, Carnegie Mellon won the regional championship with just 22 points. Gavin McElhennon of Johns Hopkins won the individual title in 25 minutes, 2 seconds.
