Led by an All-Region performance from freshman Kristen Prince, the St. Vincent women’s cross-country team placed 10th in a field of 29 teams at the 2022 NCAA Division III Mid-Atlantic Championships, hosted by Lock Haven University.

The 10th-place finish is the highest-ever regional finish for the Bearcat women.

