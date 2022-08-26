Seton Hill senior corner back Damonte Pratt was named a second team preseason All American in the Lindy’s Sports College Football Preview Magazine.
Pratt was dominant in the secondary last season, setting a new school record with seven interceptions. That number led the PSAC and was tied for second in Division II.
He finished the season with 29 solo and nine assisted tackles. Damonte added seven pass breakups as well.
Last season, Pratt was an honorable mention selection on the Don Hansen All American Team. He was also named to the D2CCA All Region Team.
Seton Hill linebacker Jaylen McDuffie and defensive back Damonte Pratt were both recently named to the Don Hansen All American Team. Both were honorable mention selections. The teams were released by the Don Hansen Football Gazette All-American Committee on Monday morning.
McDuffie earned first team All PSAC West honors this season while Pratt was named to the D2CCA All Super Region I Team.
McDuffie led the Griffins with 105 total tackles. He finished the season with 50 solo tackles, 55 tackle assists and 11 tackles for loss. The eleven tackles for loss led the Griffins. Jaylen also added six QB hurries, three pass breakups, two forced fumbles, one kick block and one fumble recovery. He had six contests where he recorded 10+ tackles. McDuffie had a season high 15 tackles against IUP. Pratt led the Griffins with a new school record seven interceptions this season. He finished the season with 29 solo and nine assisted tackles. Damonte added seven pass breakups as well. His seven interceptions also led the PSAC and were tied for second most in Division II this season.
The Don Hansen team carries out the legacy of long-time small college football advocate Don Hansen, who passed away at age 75 on Aug. 29, 2010. Hansen, from Brookfield, Ill., started and published Don Hansen’s National Weekly Football Gazette for three decades, selecting NCAA Division II All-America teams for the first time in 1988. Don Hansen’s Football Gazette began selecting Division II All-Region squads in 2003.
