Another day and another adventure with the Pittsburgh Steelers training camp.
And this adventure has nothing to do with the players on the field who are competing for a spot on the regular-season roster.
Monday’s practice was moved from St. Vincent to Latrobe Memorial Stadium due to the soggy field at the college.
Tuesday’s practice at St. Vincent was bumped up from its regularly scheduled start time of 1:55 p.m. to 10:30 a.m. due to inclement weather possibly interrupting the afternoon practice.
“A minor change to the schedule today” Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said addressing the media Tuesday. “We just thought it was very necessary to get our work in. We looked at the Doppler and thought this afternoon might be questionable at best. So, we made the necessary changes. It is our preference to practice in the heat of the day. We believe it aids in team development, particularly from a conditioning standpoint. But we have a hardcore plan and we remain light on our feet and do what it is that we need to do in order to get the work done. I appreciate the spirit and the attention of the guys. They woke up this morning and woke up to a schedule of change. That is an awesome part of team development as well. Often times there are going to be things that are outside our control and we have to adjust to, flight delays, etc… But, at the same time, when it is time to play, we are going to be responsible for the play … We always approach subtle changes and adjustments that we have to make in the spirit of the understanding that is preparing us for the journey.”
That all said and done it was a productive day on the fields of St. Vincent for many.
“A good day’s work today,” Tomlin said. “Mon Adams went down during practice with an ankle injury. He is being evaluated. There are countless guys that are working themselves back to us in a variety of levels.”
One of those players whose 2022 camp has not gone unnoticed by coaches is second-year defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk.
“I think he is taking the step that we would anticipate, but obviously there is a lot of ball out in front of him and us, so that remains to be seen,” Tomlin said. “He has done a great job of shaping his body. He came highly conditioned for his position. He has positioned himself to do what we expect guys like him to do. A second lap around the track with the knowledge of the journey and a certain level of expectation, at least culturally, with what we are trying to do from an environmental standpoint is a leg up for those guys and we expect those plays to come with it.”
Rookie wide-out George Pickens has also received more reps at camp.
“He is continually getting better,” Tomlin said. “He is.”
And undrafted rookie running back Jaylen Warren continues to impress with starting running back Najee Harris out with a day-to-day foot injury.
“One man’s misfortune is another man’s opportunity, we say that often and we mean it,” Tomlin said. “There is an attrition component to this process. We don’t waste time worrying about the time missed, we are focusing on things, like Jaylen, getting additional reps. Or a guy like Master Teague that is getting on a moving train and getting the opportunity to show what he is capable of. These are awesome days and opportunities for young people.”
