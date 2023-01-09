Things looked promising for the Wildcats early in their Class 5A, Section 3 contest Friday against the visiting McKeesport Tigers.
Then the second quarter happened, which helped propel McKeesport to the 64-62 win.
“I think clearly there was a lapse (in the second quarter),” Wildcats coach Brad Wetzel said. “You can call it focus or what have you. The margins are so razor-thin that we need to put together as close to four quarters of basketball as we can. That second quarter was devastating to us. We let them get offensive rebounds, with put-back after put-back. I thought we tightened things up in the second half, but you are not going to win in this section playing for a half. I thought for two-and-a-half quarters we played good basketball. Execution, I thought, offensively was poor as well. Execution needs to improve.”
The Wildcats (4-6, 0-2) got the lead early and would extend it to as many as six points throughout the first quarter against the Tigers (3-7, 1-1), thanks in part to Landon Butler scoring nine of his team-high 20 points.
In the second quarter, as Latrobe seemed to falter, McKeesport found its rhythm.
“There was a great atmosphere, I think our guys were just playing a little too fast for our good, some goofy turnovers (in the first quarter),” McKeesport coach Troy Blackwell said. “(This) is like a college gym in that it is not closed in, the band is there. We were just a little out of control. Once we got settled, we got some good looks and they fell for us.”
The baskets fell for McKeesport in the second quarter as it posted 23 points in the quarter compared to the 12 of Latrobe, with the Tigers’ Denny Rowe getting eight of his game-high 24 points.
McKeesport was up 38-33 at the half.
Latrobe would battle back in the second half, but could not recover from the lackluster second quarter.
“We put ourselves in the position to make some exciting things happen,” Wetzel said. “The ball doesn’t drop sometimes, but you know, we put ourselves in that position because of a quarter and a half of lackluster rebounding. Offensively we were stagnant as far as motion was concerned, cuts weren’t real. Our passing in the first half was very suspect too. I think any team in this section, you give them turnovers like that and they are going to make you pay.”
Alex Tatsch added 15 points, behind Landon Butler’s 20 to help lead the Wildcats, while Max Butler contributed 12 points.
Jaronta Belton was McKeesport’s only other player with double digits; he had 11 points.
“It was a great game,” Blackwell said. “It was a section game, so you expect it to be a great game. We are glad to get out of here with a win. We have been struggling a little bit. We will see them again on our home court.”
The Wildcats will next host Franklin Regional Jan. 10.
Boys basketball
Derry Area 67, Apollo-Ridge 50
A big fourth quarter blew up a close contest for Derry Area (5-5, 1-2) as it defeated Apollo-Ridge 67-50 on the road to earn a Class 3A, Section 3 win Friday.
Going into the fourth quarter, the Trojans held a 41-40 lead before exploding for 26 points in the closing quarter to secure their first-section victory.
The Trojans had four players score in double figures led by Nate Papuga’s 18 points. Gabe Carbonara had 15 points, John Wasnick 13 points and Ethan Frye 10 points to round out the Trojans’ scoring.
Apollo-Ridge’s Jacob Mull led all scorers with 27.
Derry Area will next host Valley Jan. 10.
Ligonier Valley 69, Valley 52
After a first quarter that saw the score knotted at 18-all, Ligonier Valley’s offense in the second and third quarters would elevate it to a 69-52 Class 3A, Section 3 win over the visiting Valley (2-10, 1-2) Friday.
While the Rams (3-9, 2-2) took a 38-34 lead into halftime, their 20-point third quarter would help secure the section victory.
The Rams’ Parker Hollick led all scorers with 23 points, while Haden Sierocky added 13 points and eight assists. Ligonier Valley’s John Jablunovsky, also, chipped in with 13 points and eight rebounds.
Jacob Staraniec led Valley with 15 points and Keyziah Clay added 12 points.
