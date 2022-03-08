It has been a whirlwind of a first full year of diving for Greater Latrobe junior Hannah Polosky.
She set a school record in the 1-meter diving event during an exhibition split at Gateway. Polosky’s score was 324.60. She broke the record that was held by Talyor Miller who held the record with a score of 320.80.
She was crowned the diving champion of the Westmoreland County Coaches Association Swimming and Diving Championship in late January.
Polosky topped 15 other divers with a score of 446.40.
Recently she finished second at the WPIAL Class 3A diving championships with a score of 430.45. Polosky earned an automatic berth in the upcoming PIAA diving championships to take place March 16-17 at Bucknell University.
“Last season, I had a conclusion and I only competed in three meets and WPIALs,” Polosky said. “I don’t know; (this season) is different than I expected. It is a lot of meets. Now since the COVID-19 (protocols) aren’t as strict as what they were, it is nice to have a season that is all of the experiences.”
Polosky is currently practicing and readying for the upcoming PIAAs.
“I’m training really hard,” she said. “I’m practicing basically six days a week, about two hours a day. Working on the fine details and trying to improve my dives and get them perfect every time.”
It has been a bit of a journey for Polosky to find diving as her sport. Her initial foray into sports was gymnastics.
“I was a training, level-10 gymnast in Oklahoma,” Polosky said. “I feel like that has really helped me a lot.”
Polosky was enrolled at the Bart Conner Gymnastics Academy in Norman, Oklahoma. An injury sidelined her gymnastics career, but Polosky kept her eye out for something where she could use the talent and skills she picked up as a gymnast.
The family moved from Oklahoma to Latrobe and Polosky kept looking for a new activity.
“I used to cheer too after I quit gymnastics because I got injured,” she said. “I didn’t really like cheer here, so I saw that we have a diving team. I thought that was something different. I thought I would be good at it because I have really good air awareness. I have a really good background in gymnastics, so I thought I would try it out. I loved it.”
Diving it was. Polosky started competing in diving her sophomore year. But between the patchworked season because of COVID-19 and a concussion, she only competed in three meets and WPIALs.
This year with more meets and experience under her belt, Polosky felt she did better overall and in WPIALs, but she is always looking to do better.
“I was a lot better than I was last year because I did get fifth place last year (in WPIALs), she said. “This year I felt a lot more ready. My diving was more improved, and I had a lot higher degree of difficulty dives. There is definitely room for improvement going into states. I always feel like there is room for improvement.”
She is on the lookout for the perfect dive. She felt she has come close to achieving it once.
“It was our last meet against Hempfield,” she said. “It was our last meet of the season. I got two nines at that meet, and the highest score you can get is a 10. (One of the nines) was my back-twister dives, that is what I feel was the best I’ve performed it. It is the most surreal feeling.”
She is also looking ahead to competing in states.
“I feel like I was kind of nervous at the beginning of WPIALs,” she said. “I definitely could have improved a bit. Well, not improved, but I could have gotten out of my head. I feel like placing in the top six in states would be very good.”
One thing that has not wavered in her first full season of competition is her love for the sport.
“I love it; it is so fun,” she said.
