Hannah Polosky finished second at the WPIAL Class 3A diving championships at North Allegheny High School on Saturday. With the second-place finish, Polosky will be making her way back to the PIAA championships this year as the top-three divers automatically qualify for states.
Polosky took second place with a score of 532.30. The Lady Wildcat dive team had two other divers finish in the top-24 divers. Rachel Limani came in at 14th with a score of 334.25, while Quinlin Mulroy finished at 16th with a score of 320.80.
