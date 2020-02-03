LINCOLN, Neb. — Luke Pletcher’s name is being mentioned among the top contenders for the Hodge Trophy, which is college wrestling’s equivalent to the Heisman Trophy.
That’s nice and all, the Greater Latrobe High School graduate says, but it’s not his top priority.
“That would be good, but I’m focusing on whatever I’ve got to do to win a national title,” the Ohio State 141-pounder said on Sunday after a dominating victory over Nebraska’s Chad Red in the Buckeyes’ 19-14 loss. “If a Hodge comes with it, that would be great, but I’m not focusing on that at all.”
Maybe not, but plenty of others are putting him in the discussion. The latest rankings by FloWrestling.org have Pletcher at No. 5 on the Hodge watch list. Two former WPIAL standouts — Iowa’s Spencer Lee (Franklin Regional) and Penn State’s Vincenzo Joseph (Pittsburgh Central Catholic) — are ahead of him, as is Ohio State teammate and fellow captain Kollin Moore. Arizona State’s Zahid Valencia leads the list.
That’s some pretty heady company. Valencia, Lee and Joseph have each won a pair of NCAA titles. Moore was an NCAA finalist at last season’s tournament in Pittsburgh.
Pletcher is a two-time All-American, but few expected the senior to be among the most dominant wrestlers in the nation.
The top-ranked 141-pounder in the nation, Pletcher is 22-0 with nine major decisions, two technical falls and three pins. Twelve of his wins have come against wrestlers ranked in the top 25, and he has outscored those foes by a combined score of 148-56 for an average margin of victory of 7.67 points per bout.
Even Pletcher wasn’t sure if his move up to 141 pounds after spending the past two years at 133 would go this well.
“I was hoping so,” he said with a laugh. “I don’t know if I expected this.
“I knew that if I pushed the pace like I have been, it would open up opportunities for me to score. So just forcing the action, making them come to me and forcing them toward the edge. He’s going to have shoot or get called for stalling.
“That plays right into my game. I like re-attacks...front headlocks. Get a takedown or two early in the first period, make some wrestling happen and then, hopefully, he has to come to me.”
That strategy worked to perfection on Sunday. Red, who was ranked sixth nationally, was completely overmatched against Pletcher, who pushed him around the mat to the tune of three stalling calls. Pletcher scored a takedown in each period and added an escape and riding-time point to his tally.
“I’m pushing myself really hard,” Pletcher said. “I’m just trying to make it a grueling match for everybody I wrestle. I’m trying to get a takedown early, make them come to me, hand-fight as hard as I can and make it something they don’t ever want to do again.”
It certainly looked that way for Red, who was beaten, 11-3, by Pletcher at the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational in December. The two have a long history, including an amazing match during a preseason event in 2015 that Red won in overtime.
Pletcher has certainly gotten better since then, with perhaps the greatest improvement coming between his junior and senior yeas at Ohio State. Last season he went 31-9 and placed fourth at the NCAA tournament.
Afterward, Pletcher decided that he wanted to move up to the 141-pound weight class.
“The reason that I went up was because I felt like I lost a little bit of my power, a little bit of my speed,” he said. “I talked to my dad and coaches about it.
“The reason I went up was so that, at the end of my career, I knew that if I didn’t win, then I’d be able to sit with it. I gave the full version of what I have.
“If I didn’t win a national title, then that’s it. I tried my best.”
There’s still a long way to go before the Big Ten Tournament, which will be held March 7-8 at Rutgers, and the NCAA Championships, which will be contested two weeks later in Minneapolis.
The Buckeyes will close out the regular season at Penn State’s Bryce Jordan Center on Feb. 15. Nittany Lions’ 141- pounder Nick Lee is unbeaten and ranked just behind Pletcher in the Hodge rankings, but that’s not the date circled on Pletcher’s calendar.
“I’d rather go 0-16 through Big Ten duals and win a national title,” he said. “This is great, and I’m learning a lot throughout this process, but it’s not much for me. This isn’t doing it.
“At the beginning of the year, I didn’t think, ‘Oh, I hope I win the Nebraska dual,’ or ‘I hope I win the Northwestern dual next Sunday.’ I’m thinking one thing, and one thing only.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.