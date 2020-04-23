The current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic couldn’t stop three local wrestlers from earning All-America status this season.
The National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) announced 2020 All-America teams recently, and Ohio State standouts Luke Pletcher and Ethan Smith, along with Micky Phillippi, who stars at the University of Pittsburgh, all earned All-America distinction this past season. Pletcher is a former Greater Latrobe standout, Phillippi starred at Derry Area and Smith was a former Latrobe resident before moving to Maryland.
All-America status is normally decided on the mat each year, but the current coronavirus pandemic canceled the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships last month. The NWCA recognized this year’s All-America wrestlers for their overall body of work throughout the conference tournament and up to the national championships.
The NWCA selected eight wrestlers at each weight class as First Team All-Americans, four to the second team and four receiving Honorable Mention status.
“During difficult times there are always people who rise to the occasion and I’m proud of the action hat the NWCA Division I leadership group in honoring the 2020 Division I All-American team,” said Mike Moyer, the NWCA Executive Director.
“It’s important that these athletes’ efforts and successes during the season are recognized. Congratulations to this year’s honorees and national qualifiers.”
Phillippi and Pletcher were both named First Team All-American at 133 and 141 pounds, respectively. Iowa’s Spencer Lee, a former Franklin Regional standout – and this year’s Hodge Trophy winner as the top college wrestler in the nation – was also named a First Team All-American at 125 pounds. Smith was named Second Team All-American at 165 pounds.
Pletcher just finished his senior season at Ohio State and joined the University of Pittsburgh as a volunteer assistant coach. Pletcher, a four-time NCAA qualifier and three-time All-American, earned his first Big Ten championship as a senior after reaching the finals as a sophomore and a junior. He finished his senior season with a 26-1 record and leaves Ohio State with a 108-21 career record.
Phillippi earned a second consecutive Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) championship this past season at Pitt and finished 25-1 overall. He outlasted No. 2-seeded Jaime Hernandez of North Carolina with an 8-5 decision, claiming the ACC title in his final match of the season. Phillippi, who has two seasons left with the Panthers, is 46-5 overall at Pitt, where he will work with Pletcher again next year.
Smith placed fourth at 165 pounds during the Big Ten tournament to qualify for the NCAA tournament. He lost in the quarterfinals against No. 5 Isaiah White of Nebraska and again in the third-place bout. Smith was seeded 12th at 165 pounds entering the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships.
