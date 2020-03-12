The brackets are out for the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships.
Former Greater Latrobe High School standout Luke Pletcher grabbed a No. 1 overall seed at 141 pounds for the Ohio State wrestling team. Former Derry Area standout Micky Phillippi is a No. 4 overall seed at 133 pounds for the University of Pittsburgh wrestling team. Additionally, Ethan Smith, a former Latrobe resident, is seeded 12th at 165 pounds for Ohio State.
The NCAA Championships will take place March 19-21 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Every bout will be streamed or broadcast on the ESPN family of networks.
As the top seed at 141 pounds, Pletcher will face the winner of the preliminary-round bout that pits North Dakota State’s Dylan Droegemueller against Purdue’s Parker Fillius.
Phillippi’s first-round opponent at 133 pounds is Appalachian State’s Codi Russell. Smith will clash with Army’s Cael McCormick, seeded No. 21, in the opening round of the 165-pound weight class.
Pletcher won a Big 10 championship at 141 pounds last weekend, while Phillippi repeated as ACC champion at 133 pounds.
Pletcher, the No. 2 seed entering the tournament, secured a significant victory against Penn State’s Nick Lee, the top seed, to claim the championship. Lee was the only wrestler to hand Pletcher a loss this season, defeating the former GL standout, 8-4, last month.
Phillippi is 25-1 overall after successfully defending his ACC title. He outlasted No. 2-seeded Jaime Hernandez of North Carolina with an 8-5 decision.
Smith placed fourth at 165 pounds during the Big Ten tournament to qualify for the NCAA tournament. He lost in the quarterfinals, 5-2, against No. 5 Isaiah White of Nebraska, and again, 3-2, in the third-place bout.
(0) comments
