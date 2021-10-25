The playoff schedule is set for several area teams after the WPIAL announced post-season pairings on Friday.
The Derry Area and Ligonier Valley girls’ volleyball teams will be in action tonight, while the Greater Latrobe girls’ volleyball and field hockey teams play on Tuesday.
The Ligonier Valley girls’ volleyball team is the No. 17 seed, and the Lady Rams meet No. 16 Chartiers-Houston, 6 p.m. tonight at Trinity High School in a WPIAL Class 2A preliminary-round match. The Derry Area girls’ volleyball team is the No. 20 seed and the Lady Trojans face No. 13 Brentwood Area, 6 p.m. tonight at Deer Lakes High School in a WPIAL Class 2A preliminary-round match.
If the Lady Rams win, they travel to top-seeded North Catholic, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the opening round of the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs. If the Lady Trojans win, they will visit No. 4 Neshannock, 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Class 2A first round. The WPIAL Class 2A girls’ volleyball championship match is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 at the UPMC Events Center at Robert Morris University.
The Greater Latrobe girls’ volleyball team is the No. 10 seed, and the Lady Wildcats will travel to No. 7 Bethel Park during a WPIAL Class 4A first-round playoff match. If the Lady Wildcats win, they will visit No. 2 Shaler Area, 6 p.m. Thursday in the WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinals. The WPIAL Class 4A girls’ volleyball championship match is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 at the UPMC Events Center at Robert Morris University.
The Greater Latrobe girls’ field hockey team is the No. 4 seed, and the Lady Wildcats will travel to top-seeded Penn-Trafford, 8 p.m. Tuesday in the semifinals of the WPIAL Class 2A Field Hockey Championships. If the Lady Wildcats win, they will advance to the WPIAL Class 2A Field Hockey Championship match against No. 2 Fox Chapel Area or No. 3 Upper St. Clair, 5 p.m. Saturday at Washington and Jefferson College.
Two other Greater Latrobe teams will be in action this week, while the WPIAL Class 2A and 3A Cross-Country Championships are scheduled for Thursday at California University of Pennsylvania.
The Greater Latrobe girls’ soccer team is in the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs for the second straight year. The Lady Wildcats were a No. 10 seed in 2020 and they suffered a 6-1 setback versus No. 7 Upper St. Clair in the opening round.
This year, Greater Latrobe earned a bye into the quarterfinal-round of the playoffs. It’s the first time Greater Latrobe will play a quarterfinal-round playoff game in more than 24 years. The Lady Wildcats will meet No. 6 Peters Township or No. 11 Pine-Richland, 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Rossi Field. Peters Township and Pine-Richland square off 6:30 p.m. Monday at Peters Township.
The Greater Latrobe girls’ tennis team will be in PIAA Class 3A First Round action 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Westwood Racquet Club in Erie. The Lady Wildcats, who finished as runners-up in the state last season, will face District 10 champion McDowell.
If Greater Latrobe wins, the Lady Wildcats will face District 1 champion Conestoga or New Oxford, the third-place team from District 3 on Friday during the PIAA Class 3A State Quarterfinals at the Hershey Racquet Club. The PIAA Class 3A State Semifinals are scheduled for Saturday morning and the PIAA Class 3A State Championship match later that day, both at the Hershey Racquet Club.
The Greater Latrobe girls’ volleyball team went 9-3 in section play and 12-3 overall. The Lady Wildcats enter the playoffs on a four-match win streak. They have nine wins in their last 10 matches.
The Lady Wildcats opened the season with three wins in their first five matches before catching fire the rest of the way out. Greater Latrobe suffered losses against No. 3 Oakland Catholic and No. 6 Penn-Trafford, but rebounded with a five-match win streak, including a 3-1 win against Hempfield Area, the No. 13 seed in the playoffs.
The Lady Wildcats suffered a 3-1 loss against Oakland Catholic, but won their final four matches, including a 3-1 win against No. 6 Penn-Trafford.
Bethel Park finished 9-3 in WPIAL Section 4, Class 2, second-place behind only Moon Area, the No. 4 seed. Bethel Park lost twice to Moon Area and once to No. 11 Peters Township in section play. They also knocked off No. 5 Pine-Richland during the season, and Thomas Jefferson, one of the top seeds in Class 3A, but fell to South Fayette, another top seed in the classification.
The Ligonier Valley girls’ volleyball team ended the regular season 6-6 in the section and 8-8 overall. The Lady Rams opened the season with just two wins in their first five matches, but they rebounded in a big way down the stretch.
The Lady Rams have won five of their final seven matches of the season, including three of the last four. Ligonier Valley beat East Allegheny and Deer Lakes, but suffered a 3-2 loss against Derry Area. The Lady Rams closed the regular season with three wins in their final four matches, claiming victory against Valley, Yough and Derry Area before a loss against South Allegheny.
Chartiers-Houston went 8-4 in WPIAL Class 2A, Section 4 play, good for third place behind No. 6 Serra Catholic and No. 9 South Park. The Lady Bucs lost twice to Serra Catholic and South Park in section play.
The Derry Area girls’ volleyball team ended the regular season 6-6 in the section and 6-7 overall. The Lady Trojans alternated wins and losses through the first six matches of the season before winning two straight against East Allegheny and Ligonier Valley. But the Lady Trojans lost four of their final five matches entering the playoffs. Derry Area’s lone win came against Steel Valley, 3-2, while the Lady Trojans fell against Deer Lakes, Valley, South Allegheny and Ligonier Valley.
Brentwood Area placed fourth in WPIAL Class 2A, Section 2 with a 5-7 record, behind top-seeded North Catholic, No. 2 Avonworth and No. 5 Seton LaSalle. Six of Brentwood Area’s seven losses came against the top five seeds in the Class 2A tournament, while another was against Quaker Valley, a non-playoff qualifier.
The Greater Latrobe field hockey team closed the regular season with a 2-6 section record and a 3-8 overall mark.
Greater Latrobe’s lone wins this season have come against Upper St. Clair, Oakland Catholic and Norwin. The Lady Wildcats fell in the second game against Upper St. Clair, and they were also swept by Fox Chapel Area.
Greater Latrobe suffered a 2-0 loss last season against Fox Chapel Area in the WPIAL Class 2A semifinals. Greater Latrobe has reached the WPIAL Class 2A semifinals in each of the last four seasons, including the championship game in 2018 and ’19.
Penn-Trafford is the defending WPIAL Class 2A champion. The Lady Warriors have claimed the title each of the last five seasons, including twice against Greater Latrobe. Penn-Trafford beat Greater Latrobe, 9-0, on Oct. 20, and 4-1, on Sept. 30. In the first meeting, the Lady Wildcats played even through the first quarter, but a pair of late goals by Penn-Trafford put the Lady Warriors in front, 2-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.