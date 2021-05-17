The Derry Area baseball team enjoyed a historic regular season with the second-best winning percentage in its classification.
The WPIAL baseball playoff committee felt the Trojans were the fifth-best team in the classification, but that doesn’t matter to coach John Flickinger and his group.
Derry Area earned the No. 5 seed in the upcoming Class 3A playoffs and the Trojans are scheduled to meet No. 12 New Brighton, 6:30 p.m. at nearby Greater Latrobe’s Graham-Sobota Field.
“I am excited for the kids for what we accomplished to be a top-five seed,” Flickinger said. “Some think we deserved better, but until we start doing this consistently, I don’t expect us to get any respect from the committee.”
Derry Area, which finished section play with an 8-2 record, closed the regular season with an 11-4 mark, as the Trojans head to the playoffs for the first time since 2017. Derry Area won its fifth section championship in program history – and first since 1992 – with a dramatic home-and-home, two-game section sweep of Deer Lakes last week. Deer Lakes is the No. 8 seed in Class 3A, and Valley, the only team to defeat Derry Area in section play this season, is the No. 7 seed.
If the Trojans can defeat New Brighton, they will face No. 4 McGuffey or No. 13 South Allegheny in the WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinals on Saturday at a site and time to be determined.
Greater Latrobe is in a similar situation in Class 5A after finishing the regular season with a 12-8 overall record and a 6-4 section mark. The Wildcats qualified for the playoffs for the first time since the 2017-18 season, when Greater Latrobe lost to Chartiers Valley in the opening round.
The Wildcats closed section play with a significant sweep of Penn-Trafford, which vaulted Greater Latrobe into a second-place tie. Greater Latrobe, Penn-Trafford and Gateway all finished with 6-4 marks in section play. The Wildcats swept Penn-Trafford, Gateway swept Greater Latrobe and Penn-Trafford swept Gateway, all in the section.
But Penn-Trafford secured the No. 6 seed in the upcoming playoffs, Gateway is seeded No. 9 and Greater Latrobe is the No. 12 seed.
The 12th-seeded Wildcats will meet No. 5 Plum, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Norwin Senior High School. If the Wildcats win, they will face No. 4 South Fayette or No. 13 Peters Township on Friday at a site and time to be determined.
“I saw us anywhere from a No. 7 to a No. 10 seed, and looking at the final records, possibly dropping to an 11,” Greater Latrobe coach Matt Basciano said. “I really thought we’d get Mars, but the second team I looked at was Plum, so I was pretty close with our seed. (No. 12) is a little low, but I had it at (No. 11), so I thought it was pretty accurate.
“The kids were upset with P-T and Gateway getting (the No. 6 and No. 9 seed) ahead of us, but we can’t worry about that. I told the kids that we can only worry about what we can control, and that’s getting ready for Plum.”
The Ligonier Valley baseball team is seeded No. 15 in Class 3A. The No. 15-seeded Rams are scheduled to meet No. 2 Avonworth, 4:30 p.m. Thursday at West Mifflin Area. If the Rams win, they will meet No. 7 Valley, a section foe, or No. 10 Mohawk, on Saturday at a time and location to be determined.
Ligonier Valley is headed to the playoffs during its first season back in the WPIAL after spending the last five decades in District 6. The Rams won their fourth District 6 Heritage Conference crown in program history in 2019, but lost in the opening round of the District 6 playoffs against Mount Union.
Ligonier Valley finished the regular season 7-11 overall and closed section play with a 4-6 record.
“It was a cool experience, waiting to find out where we fell into place and who we were paired with,” Ligonier Valley coach Brett Marabito said. “We had a couple bad losses this season, so we’re not really surprised where we ended up in the rankings, and we’re ready to embrace the challenge.”
