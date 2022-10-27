For The Bulletin
Going against perhaps the best team in the WPIAL last week, Greater Latrobe was simply overmatched. The Wildcats had few answers against a dominant McKeesport Area squad, as the Tigers cruised to a 54-14 victory at Memorial Stadium in Latrobe.
The lopsided loss put a damper on a significant achievement for the Wildcats, as the team officially clinched a playoff berth with the loss by Connellsville Area.
Before the WPIAL Class 4A postseason begins, though, the Wildcats have one remaining game in the regular season, as they will seek a bounce-back effort against Butler Area in a nonconference matchup.
The 40-point setback against undefeated McKeesport Area was an outcome with which GL head coach Ron Prady struggled to find positives. Rather, he simply viewed it as a barometer for how far his program still has to go to reach the status of legitimate title contender.
“I thought we played hard, at least. Obviously, they kind of took it to us. But they’ve done that to a lot of people,” Prady said of McKeesport Area. “We just said after the game we’re going to flush it. We’re going to move on, because we have to.
“That’s where we want to get to, but we’re not there yet,” he continued. “On the other hand, we’ve made some progress this year.”
To that point, Prady referenced narrow losses against Thomas Jefferson and Laurel Highlands, while also mentioning that his team played competitively in the first half against Hempfield Area.
It was a different story against the Tigers last Friday, however, as McKeesport Area exploded for a 42-0 lead at halftime. With the running clock in effect for the entire second half, Greater Latrobe posted a pair of touchdowns, including a 2-yard run by Robby Fulton on the first offensive series of the third quarter. From that point forward, both teams went to their reserves for the remainder of the contest.
“Some of our younger kids that will benefit from Friday night experience got to play,” Prady detailed.
Among that group, Brady Prohovic contributed a 20-yard rushing TD in the fourth quarter for Greater Latrobe.
But when the final whistle blew, the Tigers had outgained the Wildcats 468-135 yards, further solidifying McKeesport Area as a favorite in Class 4A.
“I’ve seen McKeesport for 12 years. This may be the best team that I’ve seen them have,” said Prady, who often faced the Tigers during his tenure as an assistant coach at Penn-Trafford.
While the opposition this week is not of the same caliber, Butler Area will likely provide a stiff test for the Wildcats at Memorial Stadium on Friday at 7 p.m.
The Golden Tornado left the WPIAL for football prior to the 2020 season, as Butler Area had sputtered to multiple winless seasons competing in Class 6A. Since that move, however, the team has been much more successful, playing primarily a District 10 schedule.
After posting a winning record during the regular season a year ago, Butler Area is currently 4-5. The Golden Tornado have already played a pair of WPIAL opponents, defeating Shaler Area to open the season, but falling to Seneca Valley in lopsided fashion at the end of September. Their other victories came against Pittsburgh City League school Brashear, Hollidaysburg, and Erie.
“I think they’ve just continued to get better since they left the WPIAL. I think they probably feel pretty good about the move,” Prady stated.
Butler Area enters Friday’s tilt on a four-game skid, however, including a 48-24 defeat at home against McDowell last week. Despite the loss, the Golden Tornado were prolific on offense, as QB Mac Schnur hit on 27-of-41 passes for 431 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception. His favorite target was Braylon Littlejohn, who snagged a dozen receptions for 280 yards and three scores, while adding 72 yards rushing.
“It’s not going to be easy. They’re good,” Prady said of Butler Area, as he also pointed to receiver Dashawn Cox and linebacker JunJun Andrada as other standouts.
While the Wildcats are locked into fourth place in the Class 4A Big Seven Conference and this nonconference matchup will likely have minimal impact on their playoff seeding, they still view the contest as a significant opportunity.
Entering with a record of 5-4, Greater Latrobe can clinch a winning season with a victory.
“We spelled that out for the kids. We’re not hiding that fact. We want them to know — kind of a legacy thing for them,” Prady said.
Additionally, the Greater Latrobe seniors, who will be honored prior to the game, will suit up at their home field one final time.
“For sure, they want to go out on a winning note. That’s a big deal to them. They want to enjoy that moment on Memorial Stadium one last time,” Prady detailed.
“We only get 10 games a year, and for these seniors, they want to play. We’re going to play to win. If there’s a situation that comes up where we can get guys out, we’ll obviously get them out. It means too much to us as a program and how far we’ve come and how hard the kids have worked to get to this point to not let them play,” he concluded.
The WPIAL playoff seedings will be revealed on Saturday.
