Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway recently posted an update regarding its upcoming season.
Miley Motor Sports plans on opening Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway as soon as it is permitted to do so by government officials. That includes, first, racing without fans, assuming the track can meet guidelines. At this point, the organization doesn’t know when that will take place, but as soon as it is permitted, Miley Motor Sports plans on opening Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway.
The current plan is to begin with a practice day, allowing required practice, procedures, tests and tune-ups. All divisions are welcome and the speedway plans to test live streaming of practices to its website at www.ppms.com.
Race teams can let speedway organizers know if they plan on participating as soon as Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway can open by e-mailing contact@ppms.com. Ideas for implementing new procedures are also welcome at the same e-mail address.
Teams can also visit Facebook, Twitter (at)PAMotorSpeedway, and www.ppms.com for the latest revisions to the track schedule.
