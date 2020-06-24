The Pittsburgh Penguins were informed by the National Hockey League that Pittsburgh will not be a hub city for the league’s Return to Play plan.
“We know Pittsburgh would have been a great host city because of our fans and the support we received from the local business community, unions and political leaders,” Penguins President and CEO David Morehouse said.
“We thank Commissioner (Gary) Bettman and the NHL for considering us as one of the finalists, which is a reflection on how great of a city Pittsburgh truly is. We now look forward to training camp and getting back to game action.”
The Penguins submitted an aggressive proposal with support from UPMC, PPG and other local businesses, political and union leaders. Bettman, the league’s commissioner, announced several weeks ago that Pittsburgh was one of 10 finalists when the NHL eventually restarts, as two hub cities will be selected to host half of the 24 playoff qualifiers.
Six hub cities remain, including Las Vegas, Vancouver, Edmonton, Toronto, Los Angeles and Chicago.
