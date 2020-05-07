The three Pittsburgh professional sports teams and leaders in athletics at the University of Pittsburgh are supporting the school’s Center for Vaccine Research (CVR), which is working to create a vaccine for the virus that causes the disease COVID-19.
The families of Pitt head football coach Pat Narduzzi, head men’s basketball coach Jeff Capel, head women’s basketball coach Lance White and director of athletics Heather Lyke made a combined $500,000 lead donation to CVR.
They were then joined by the city’s three major professional sports franchises—the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Pirates, and the Steelers, who each donated $100,000.
The result of this team effort is a grand total of $800,000 in support of the cause.
“Nothing great in life is ever achieved alone,” Lyke said. “Pitt Athletics is honored to join forces with the Penguins, Pirates and Steelers in support of the Center for Vaccine Research and its extraordinary researchers. April marked the 65th anniversary of Dr. Jonas Salk’s victory over polio and it is apparent that funding for vaccine research remains as crucial as ever.”
Paul Duprex, Ph.D., the director of the Center for Vaccine Research, said that he was stunned by the generosity and support that the Pittsburgh community has shown for the center during the recent few months.
“That’s the legacy of Jonas Salk on this town,” Duprex said. “Pittsburgh understands the importance of vaccines, and we’re so grateful to be located here, where we can do our work to combat COVID-19 and other infectious diseases, knowing the community is behind us.”
Narduzzi called the university a remarkable place with so many who are doing life-changing work on the campus.
“We’re facing this challenge together, and we will only overcome it by working together,” Narduzzi said. “My wife Donna and I are honored to support Pitt’s scientists, and we can’t wait to yell ‘Hail to Pitt!’ when they achieve victory with a vaccine.”
Capel pointed to the University of Pittsburgh’s history with vaccine discovery.
“My wife Kanika and I are blessed to be in position to partner with colleagues here at Pitt to make this contribution to the Center for Vaccine Research,” Capel said. “Dr. Duprex and his team are doing heroic work and we are proud to support their effort to end the COVID-19 pandemic.”
White said he has been impressed by the university and its discoveries.
“We are proud to be part of the Pitt community and that feeling is magnified when you see the incredible work being done at the Center for Vaccine Research,” White said. “It’s an honor to support Pitt’s researchers as they continue to make strides in this fight against COVID-19.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.