Record-setting Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett was selected in the first round (20th overall) of the NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pickett becomes the 26th Pitt player to be selected in the opening round and only the second quarterback, joining Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Marino, who was taken by the Miami Dolphins with the 27th overall pick in the 1983 draft.
Pickett becomes Pitt’s first player taken in the opening round regardless of position since 2014, when defensive tackle Aaron Donald went to the Rams with the 13th overall selection.
Pickett is the fourth Pitt product to be drafted by the Steelers since 1993, joining running back James Conner (2017, third round), defensive back Hank Poteat (2000, third round) and quarterback Alex Van Pelt (1993, eighth round).
Two prior Panthers have been first-round picks by the Steelers: offensive lineman Tom Ricketts (1989, 24th overall) and defensive back Paul Martha (1964, 10th overall).
“In Kenny Pickett, the Steelers are not only getting a tremendous quarterback, but also one of the finest leaders and toughest competitors I’ve ever been around,” Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi said. “I have no doubt he wants to leave his draft party right now and get to work on the playbook with Coach Tomlin and Coach Canada. That’s the type of commitment Kenny displayed at Pitt and will continue to have next door. Beyond the field, Kenny is already such a wonderful asset for the Pittsburgh community. He greatly values the importance of giving back as he showed with his name, image and likeness efforts. This is just a huge victory for the Steelers and Pitt.”
Pickett finished his collegiate career as Pitt’s all-time leader in passing yards (12,303), pass completions (1,045), total offense (13,112), touchdown responsibility (102) and passing touchdowns (81). He had 20 career rushing touchdowns, a new standard for a Pitt quarterback.
During his historic 2021 season, Pickett directed the Panthers to an 11-2 record and the program’s first ACC championship. The 11 victories marked Pitt’s most since the Marino-led 1981 team went 11-1.
From an individual standpoint, Pickett started 13 contests and completed 67% of his passes (334 of 497) for 4,319 yards with 42 touchdowns and only seven interceptions. Including his five rushing scores, he totaled 47 touchdowns.
Pickett’s passing yardage, passing touchdowns, total TDs and completions are all Pitt season records. He also set an ACC season record for touchdown passes, breaking the prior mark of 41 set by Clemson’s Deshaun Watson in 2016.
Pickett was named a first team All-American by the Walter Camp Football Foundation and American Football Coaches Association (AFCA), becoming the first Pitt quarterback to earn first-team status since Marino in 1981.
Pickett was selected the winner of the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award (presented to the top upperclassman quarterback set to graduate with his class) and the Senior CLASS Award (presented to the most outstanding senior Football Bowl Subdivision student-athlete). He additionally was a Heisman Trophy finalist—Pitt’s first since receiver Larry Fitzgerald in 2003—and finished third in the balloting.
In addition to his athletic excellence, Pickett was accomplished academically and from a community and leadership standpoint.
Pitt’s two-time team captain earned his bachelor’s degree in marketing and enrolled in the Katz Graduate School of Business.
He was nationally lauded for his NIL initiatives, which have emphasized philanthropy as well as his teammates. Pickett’s volunteerism while on campus included efforts with the Boys and Girls Club of Western Pennsylvania, Make-A-Wish of Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia, the Dollar Energy Fund and Voting Matters campaign. Pickett also donated his student-athlete per diem so that local youth teams could have resources to purchase bottled water for practices and games.
PITT’S NFL FIRST-ROUND DRAFT CHOICES
Year: Player, Position, Team (pick overall)
1961: Mike Ditka, TE, Chicago (5th)
1964: Paul Martha, DB, Pittsburgh (10th)
1977: Tony Dorsett, RB, Dallas (2nd)
1978: Randy Holloway, DL, Minnesota (21st)
1981: Hugh Green, LB, Tampa Bay (7th)
1981: Randy McMillan, RB, Baltimore (12th)
1981: Mark May, OL, Washington (20th)
1983: Jimbo Covert, OL, Chicago (6th)
1983: Tim Lewis, DB, Green Bay (11th)
1983: Dan Marino, QB, Miami (27th)
1984: Bill Maas, DL, Kansas City (5th)
1985: Bill Fralic, OL, Atlanta (2nd)
1985: Chris Doleman, LB, Minnesota (4th)
1986: Bob Buczkowski, DL, L.A. Raiders (24th)
1987: Tony Woods, LB, Seattle (18th)
1988: Craig Heyward, RB, New Orleans (24th)
1989: Burt Grossman, DL, San Diego (8th)
1989: Tom Ricketts, OL, Pittsburgh (24th)
1992: Sean Gilbert, DL, L.A. Rams (3rd)
1995: Ruben Brown, OL, Buffalo (14th)
2004: Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Arizona (3rd)
2007: Darrelle Revis, DB, New York Jets (14th)
2008: Jeff Otah, OL, Carolina (19th)
2011: Jon Baldwin, WR, Kansas City (26th)
2014: Aaron Donald, DL, St. Louis Rams (13th)
2022: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh (20th)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.