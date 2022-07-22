Record-setting Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett was selected in the first round (20th overall) of the NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pickett becomes the 26th Pitt player to be selected in the opening round and only the second quarterback, joining Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Marino, who was taken by the Miami Dolphins with the 27th overall pick in the 1983 draft.

Pickett becomes Pitt’s first player taken in the opening round regardless of position since 2014, when defensive tackle Aaron Donald went to the Rams with the 13th overall selection.

