Despite being denied a third straight ACC title, Pitt’s Micky Phillippi qualified for the NCAA Championships at 133 pounds.
The former Derry Area standout dropped a 3-1 decision to Virginia Tech’s Korbin Myers in the final, after defeating Virginia’s Louie Hayes 10-3 in the semis. Before falling to Myers, Phillippi had previously won his last 20 bouts.
It was the fifth time Phillippi wrestled Myers. Phillippi has won 3 out of 5.
As of Feb. 23, Phillippi was ranked No. 4 at 133 pounds by InterMat.
Phillippi will likely enter the NCAA Championships with a top-10 seed at 133 pounds. Last year’s national championship was cancelled because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. In 2019, Phillippi went 2-2 at NCAAs and ended in the Round of 12 after a narrow 4-3 decision defeat to Penn State’s Roman Bravo-Young.
Phillippi, a junior, claimed the ACC title the past two years. He boasts a 54-6 record wrestling for Pitt.
Last year, Phillippi was named to the National Wrestling Coaches Association’s (NWCA) All-America team. He was also recognized as Pitt’s Male Athlete of the Year in 2020.
