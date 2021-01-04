The Atlantic Coast Conference announced that the University of Pittsburgh men’s basketball team will travel to Syracuse for a conference game on Wednesday.
The game is set to take place, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday on the ACC Network. Syracuse was originally scheduled to host Florida State, but the game was postponed following positive coronavirus (COVID-19) results in the Seminole program.
Pitt has not played since Dec. 22, as contests against Duke on Dec. 29 and Notre Dame on Jan. 2 were postponed because of COVID-19 protocols following a positive test in Pittsburgh’s program.
The Panthers were originally scheduled to play at Syracuse on Saturday, Feb. 13.
