University of Pittsburgh sophomore forward Justin Champagnie was named Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Week in men’s basketball, while Pitt senior placekicker Alex Kessman was named the ACC’s “Specialist of the Week” for his performance in the Panthers’ season-ending 34-20 victory at Georgia Tech.
Champagnie delivered one of the most impressive two-game stretches in recent ACC history, averaging 22 points, 20.5 rebounds, two-and-a-half assists and one-and-a-half steals per game during wins at Northwestern and against Gardner-Webb. He became the first Pitt player to claim conference player of the week recognition since Michael Young in November 2016.
Champagnie posted 20 points and 20 rebounds in a come-from-behind win at Northwestern on Wednesday in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge. He recorded the first 20/20 game by a Pitt player since Dejuan Blair during the 2008-09 season. His 20-point effort included a game-clinching dunk with 5.8 seconds remaining to give Pitt its first lead of the game and to help the Panthers overcome an 11-point halftime deficit.
Champagnie, a Brooklyn native, topped that performance with 24 points and 21 rebounds during a win against Gardner-Webb to become the first NCAA Division I player since Caleb Swanigan of Purdue during the 2016-17 season, to post consecutive 20-20 games. He went 10-of-20 from the field and 4-of-4 from the free throw line, while adding a career-high five assists, two blocks and a steal, as the Panthers posted their fourth consecutive victory.
Kessman, a semifinalist for the prestigious Lou Groza Award, converted each of his six placements — four field goals and two extra points — in the win. He accounted for 14 total points against Georgia Tech, giving him a team-high 100 for the season and 341 for his career.
With his performance at Georgia Tech, Kessman claimed third place on Pitt’s all-time scoring list, eclipsing running back James Conner, who tallied 338 points from 2013-16.
Kessman leads the ACC and ranks second nationally with an average of 2.09 field goals per contest. He is ninth nationally, and third in the ACC, in total points scored with 100.
This marks the third time this season and the sixth time in his career that Kessman earned the ACC’s weekly specialist honor.
