The 2020-21 University of Pittsburgh Men’s Basketball season is rounding into form with the announcement of the Atlantic Coast Conference schedule, season ticket plan and Petersen Events Center seating configuration.
“We are excited to have our conference schedule set as well as a plan that will enable families, the Oakland Zoo, our loyal donors and fans the opportunity to join us at the Petersen Events Center,“ head coach Jeff Capel said. “This season is going to look different in nearly every way, but it is going to be a great opportunity for our program to compete and grow in the face of adversity.”
Pitt returns three of its top four scorers from a season ago, including double-figure scorers Justin Champagnie (12.7 points per game, seven rebounds) and Xavier Johnson (11.7 points per game, 4.9 assists per game). Au’Diese Toney, a two-year starter, also returns after averaging 9.5 points and 4.8 rebounds per game last season.
The Panthers will play four non-conference games in November and December to go along with a trip to Northwestern for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge (Dec. 9) as part of their 25-game schedule. Non-conference opponents and game dates are being finalized with the release of the ACC schedule and will be announced at a later date.
December also features ACC games at home against Louisville (Dec. 22) and on the road Miami (Dec. 16) and at Duke on Dec. 29 or Dec. 30.
January includes home games with Notre Dame (Jan. 2), Florida State (Jan. 9), Syracuse (Jan. 16), Duke (Jan. 19 or Jan. 20) and North Carolina (Jan. 26 or Jan. 27) along with trips to Georgia Tech (Jan. 12 or Jan. 13) and Boston College on January 23.
The February slate features home tilts against Virginia Tech (Feb. 2 or Feb. 3), NC State (Feb. 16 or Feb. 17) and Clemson (Feb. 21) as well as road trips to Wake Forest (Feb. 7), Louisville (Feb. 9 or Feb. 10), Syracuse (Feb. 13), Virginia (Feb. 23 or Feb. 24) and NC State on February 28.
The Panthers cap off the regular season schedule with a home game against Wake Forest (March 2 or March 3) and a road game at Clemson on March 5 or March 6. The ACC Tournament is scheduled for March 9-13.
Finalized game dates, tipoff times and TV designations will be announced at a later date.
Because of state and local coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions, the University of Pittsburgh will host a limited capacity of 1,250 attendees for each of it’s 14 home games this season and will be offering all tickets on a single game basis. In addition to fans and students, the capacity number includes players, coaches, staff, home and visiting team allocations, and venue personnel. These numbers are subject to change.
First priority of tickets will be granted to 2019-20 season ticket holders in order of Panther Club Priority Rank. Any seats that remain will be made available to non-season ticket holder Panther Club members and then followed by an opportunity for the general public.
More details regarding the non-conference schedule, pricing, and collecting ticket requests will be released later this week. At that time, fans will receive an email from the Panthers Ticket Office to begin their requests. Ticket requests will be handled on a monthly basis and because of the limited seating capacity, group seating requests will not be available.
Pitt will be able to accommodate approximately 350 students, which will include the Pitt Band as well as the Panthers’ spirit squads. Members of the Student Panther Club will have the first opportunity to obtain tickets. The Oakland Zoo, along with the Pitt Band and spirit squads, have been relocated to sections 107-116 for the 2020-21 season. The visiting team ticket allotment will remain close to the visiting team benches in sections 110-111 per ACC guidelines.
Pitt will have additional ticket inventory in sections 107-116 for games played in November, December and January when students are not expected to be on campus and strongly discouraged by university officials from attending events on and around campus.
There will be more than 400 seats available in sections 117-126 and sections 101-104 with returning season ticket holders gaining first priority followed by Panther Club members and then the general public. Suites as well as a limited number of premium seats on the event level will also be available throughout the season. The 200-level of the Petersen Events Center will be closed until capacity limits are expanded.
All fans at Petersen Events Center are required to wear masks and abide by social distancing protocols. A complete list of game day policies and procedures, parking, and recommended entrances for those attending Pitt home games will be posted on www.PittsburghPanthers.com in advance of the season opener.
Pitt will switch to mobile ticketing at all open entrances at the Petersen Events Center to provide contactless entry for the most sanitary and efficient way to enter the facility. Fans can download and store tickets to their Apple or Android smartphone, which will never leave the owner’s hands and avoids additional touching from arena personnel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.