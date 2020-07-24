The University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg joined a growing group of universities and colleges across the United States and Pennsylvania when Robert Gregerson, PhD, president of the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg, announced that the Hempfield Township campus will postpone its fall varsity sports athletic competitions because of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“My primary concern is for the safety of all members of our community,” Gregerson said. “It was a difficult decision. We simply do not have the resources necessary to create and maintain an environment for intercollegiate Division III athletic competition that meets our safety requirements. We are not alone in making this decision, as many conferences and individual institutions across the United States and Pennsylvania have come to this same conclusion.”
This decision will affect men’s soccer, women’s soccer, women’s volleyball, men’s golf, women’s tennis, men’s cross country, and women’s cross country whose seasons usually span August through October.
Jeromy Yetter, the director of Athletics at Pitt-Greensburg agreed with the decision.
“We understand how much our students and fans wanted to see sports return this fall, but we support the decision to postpone fall varsity sports and appreciate the leadership provided by Dr. Gregerson,” Yetter said.
Gregerson voiced his disappointment in a letter to the campus, but he believes it was a necessary step to help ensure that the school maximizes its educational mission for students, providing the safest possible learning and working environment for all members of the Pitt-Greensburg community. Gregerson praised Pitt-Greensburg student-athletes as “tremendous examples of hard work and determination that promotes success in the classroom and athletic venues.”
Gregerson worked closely with Pitt’s COVID-19 Medical Response Office to make his decision.
“We will monitor conditions continuously with the hope of returning to intercollegiate athletic competition in the winter and spring, and we will work with the NCAA and others to determine the best approach that allows student-athletes to condition and train during the fall,” Gregerson said.
Pitt-Greensburg’s student-athletes compete at the NCAA Division III level and in the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference (AMCC). The campus fields a total of 13 teams, including a new women’s bowling team.
Throughout the pandemic, Pitt-Greensburg is following the latest and best medical and health information and advice available from the University’s renowned scientists and medical personnel. Every planning option is being considered, and the plans developed by Pitt and its regional campuses are subject to change over the coming weeks and months based on the advice of the Pitt Healthcare Advisory Group and the COVID-10 Medical Response Office. Reducing the risk of COVID-19 requires both institutional and individual actions with students, faculty, and staff having critical roles in deciding which risks they choose to accept.
For up-to-date information about Pitt-Greensburg’s operational posture, risk-reducing protocols, and other campus-related COVID-19 information, visit https://www.greensburg.pitt.edu/covid-19.
