The University of Pittsburgh’s pandemic-delayed game at Georgia Tech now will be played on Thursday night, Dec. 10.
The game, originally scheduled for Nov. 14, was postponed because of problems in both programs with positive coronavirus (COVID-19) tests and contact tracing. The game was rescheduled for Dec. 12 before being pushed back two days. Georgia Tech is off this week after its game at Miami scheduled for Saturday was pushed back to Dec. 19 due to COVID-19 problems in the Miami program.
