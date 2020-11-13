The University of Pittsburgh football program has paused all team activities because of coronavirus (COVID-19)-related protocols.
As a result, Pitt’s game at Georgia Tech scheduled for this Saturday has been postponed until Saturday, Dec. 12.
“We are fortunate to have an outstanding group of doctors and medical professionals providing us daily consultation in this challenging environment,” Director of Athletics Heather Lyke said. “Following their recommendation, our football program will pause all activities.”
She said the school’s protocols have prepared the team to anticipate and manage these circumstances.
“Our top priority will always be the health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff,” she added.
Head coach Pat Narduzzi echoed Lyke’s response to the COVID-19 protocols.
“While I know our team was excited and prepared to play a game on Saturday, this is the right and responsible decision for our student-athletes and staff,” Narduzzi said. “We have great doctors at Pitt and they have given us the very best guidance throughout this entire pandemic. Our team knows we’ve had to be agile this year. We will continue to assemble virtually until we’re given the green light.”
With the Georgia Tech postponement, the Panthers are next scheduled to play on Nov. 21 against Virginia Tech at Heinz Field. Pitt will then travel for a Nov. 28 game at Clemson.
