The Atlantic Coast Conference announced that the men’s basketball game between No. 20 Duke and Pittsburgh scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed because of coronavirus (COVID-19) issues.
The postponement follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Panthers’ program.
Pitt is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report.
