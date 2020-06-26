The University of Pittsburgh Athletic Department will welcome five sports, including men’s and women’s basketball and soccer, in addition to volleyball, back to campus on Monday for a phased return to voluntary offseason activities.
The offseason model was formed using guidance from university health experts, as well as local and international health agencies.
Upon return, each student-athlete will undergo a period of quarantine, which serves as the initial phase of the Panthers’ offseason model. Those student-athletes who are medically cleared may then participate in the next phase of workout sessions supervised by Pitt’s strength and training staff, limited to a maximum of 10 student-athletes.
Protocols that will be implemented, include substantial education, a testing protocol developed with infectious disease experts and other medical professionals, in addition to significantly enhanced cleaning protocols for all athletic facilities.
Other measures include mandatory daily screening questionnaire and temperature checks for athletes and staff, utilization of personal protective equipment (PPE), social distancing guidelines for meetings and workouts, in addition to strategic use of smaller groups, along with contact tracing course completion.
Pitt will continue to utilize a staggered and phased return to offseason participation for each of its remaining 19 intercollegiate programs. Football returned on June 8.
