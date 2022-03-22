After the entire 2020 season was wiped out because of COVID, Greater Latrobe baseball head coach Matt Basciano didn’t know what to expect from his team last year. That uncertainty, however, yielded a team that won 12 games and advanced to the WPIAL quarterfinals in the most successful campaign since the Wildcats won WPIAL and state titles in 2017.
“It was just such a great year last year. Coming off of COVID, we were kind of unsure of so many things,” said Basciano, who is in his 19th season at the helm and nearing 200 career wins.
The Wildcats played their best ball down the stretch of the 2021 campaign, as they won their final four regular-season contests, including a sweep against Penn-Trafford, and then upset No. 5 Plum in the Class 5A first round. Although the season ended with a 9-5 to Peters Township in the quarterfinals, that team left a legacy that could pay dividends this year and beyond.
“It wasn’t upsetting that we lost. It was upsetting that that season had to end because it was such a fun year,” Basciano said of the defeat to the Indians.
The Wildcats lost quite a bit from last year’s squad, though, including the top three pitchers and three other premier position players.
Alex Woodring paced the Wildcats with 37 innings pitched in 2021, posting a record of 4-2, with one save and a 3.97 ERA. Additionally, Rayce King compiled 32.2 innings on the bump, winning three games, while Tommy Ciesielski worked 23.1 innings, going 2-0 with a pair of saves and an ERA of 3.60.
Among the hitters, first baseman Tucker Knupp, now at Lehigh University playing football, hit .348 with a team-leading 24 RBIs, centerfielder Drew Clair batted .373 with 16 RBIs, and Clay Petrosky hit .345 with 16 runs scored.
The void left by their graduation is notable, but Basciano is hopeful that his returners, even those who didn’t play extensively, benefitted from their predecessors.
“The kids that we have back this year learned a great deal; maybe not specifically on the field, but what it takes to get to that level, to get into the playoffs, to get that playoff win,” he revealed.
The Wildcats’ lineup will feature several accomplished players, led by seniors Logan Short, Vinny Amatucci, and Chase Sickenberger. Short, a catcher, posted a team-best 30 hits and .400 average last season. Amatucci, who plays third base, registered a .333 average with 16 RBIs and 20 runs. Sickenberger, a shortstop, amassed a .292 average, 10 RBIs, and a team-high 25 runs. Junior Erick Batista also saw considerable time in the outfield, as he hit .302 with 15 RBIs and 10 runs.
Several other position players appear poised to take on an expanded workload in 2022, including senior second baseman and shortstop Owen Miele, senior outfielders Jake Albaugh, Matt Macey, and Max Wilson, junior infielders Logan Bradish, Tony Massari, Tyler Fazekas, and Dante Basciano, sophomore outfielder Jake Cramer, and sophomore utility player Louie Amatucci. From that group, Bradish and Massari appear to be battling for time at first base, while Basciano could be in contention at second base, as senior letterwinner Mason Krinock works his way back from a football injury.
The pitching staff will be mostly unproven with the exception of senior Bobby Fetter, who enjoyed a strong 2021 after being slowed early by injuries. Fetter, who also played quarterback during football season, posted an ERA of 1.97 over 21.1 innings last season. Vinny Amatucci, Sickenberger, Bradish, Albaugh, Macey, Wilson, and senior Nate Lemmon are others who are in the mix to toe the rubber.
“Our major area of emphasis this year is our pitching,” said Basciano, noting that the offense and defense could both be strengths.
If the Wildcats find answers on the mound, they should contend in Class 5A Section 1. A year ago, Franklin Regional ran the table in the section en route to the WPIAL Championship, while Penn-Trafford and Gateway each went 6-4, a half-game ahead of the Wildcats. Kiski Area and McKeesport Area rounded out the section.
“I don’t think anyone is going to run away with it this year. I think it’s going to be more evenly matched,” Basciano stated.
Although reaching the postseason, winning the section, and making a playoff run that goes a step further than 2021 are all objectives for Basciano, his initial goal is for Greater Latrobe to become a good team.
“Team chemistry is there from the offseason, but they gotta continue with that,” he said. “It’s easy to be up here in the early part of the season during practices, it’s when we get into that stretch and face a loss or two, can they keep that mentality?”
The Wildcats have already scrimmaged 6A powerhouse Pine-Richland, and they open their season on March 26 with a doubleheader, as they’ll travel to Ohio to play against Upper Arlington and Worthington Kilbourne. Upper Arlington, which the Wildcats defeated at home last year in the season opener, includes former Wildcats player Nate Campbell on the coaching staff.
Greater Latrobe’s first section tilt is scheduled for April 4 at McKeesport Area.
