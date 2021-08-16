Pit Stop won a thrilling game against Pinnacle Auto Sales in extra innings in Latrobe-Derry 40-older Old-Timers League action over the weekend.
Cutters edged Palko’s Auto Repair by one run, while Watt’s Truck Center handed Toyota of Greensburg an eight-run loss. Dino’s Sports Lounge held on to an early lead to defeat Shop ‘n Save.
Pit Stop 8,
Pinnacle 5
Pit Stop scored three runs in the top of the eighth inning and outlasted Pinnacle Auto Sales in a back-and-forth game.
Pit Stop led after the first inning, but Pinnacle went ahead in the fourth and led 4-2 through five complete before Pit Stop put up three runs in the sixth to briefly lead. Pinnacle tied the score at 6-all in the bottom half of the frame before Pit Stop won in extra innings.
John Boyle led Pit Stop (1-1) offensively with three hits, including a double, and two runs scored. Pat Laughlin, Todd Laughlin and Steve Bartek each singled three times and combined to score four runs. Mike Ray and Tim Laughlin each singled for Pit Stop, which produced eight runs on 14 hits.
Pay Flynn collected two hits, including a double, to guide Pinnacle (0-2) at the plate. Steve Eperesi doubled and crossed three times, while Ron Wahl also hit a two-bagger. John Greiner singled for Pinnacle, which scored five runs on five hits.
Boyle earned the mound win, fanning one and walking three. Flynn took the loss, issuing two walks.
Cutters 11,
Palko’s 10
Cutters staved off a seventh-inning rally by Palko’s to earn a one-run victory.
Cutters led 4-1 through four complete innings before taking a five-run lead in the sixth. Palko’s rallied in the top of the seventh, scoring five runs — including a grand slam — but Cutters held on for the win.
Dwayne Amoroso led the charge for Cutters by driving in four runs on three hits, including a double. Anthony Coletti had two hits, including a double, and scored three times. Doug Gallick, Dave Capozzi, Mark Proviano and Paul Crawford each singled twice. Mike Polinsky and Chaz Austraw each singled for Cutters, which pounded out 11 runs on 15 hits.
Dave Dobbs and Dave Dziewulski each singled twice to lead Palko’s at the plate. Dave McNichol hit a grand slam in the top of the seventh inning. Mike Angus doubled, while Bob Harr, J.B. Cales, Randy Campbell and John Mongelluzzo each singled.
Winning pitcher Mike Polinsky struck out two batters. Eric Kirchner took the loss, with one walk.
Watt’s 13,
Toyota 5
Watt’s Truck Center jumped out to an early lead and held on for an eight-run victory against Toyota of Greensburg.
Watt’s scored four runs in the first four innings and then nine more in the next three for a 13-1 lead through five complete.
Eric Lebo and Eric Stump both singled three times and combined to score three runs to pace Watt’s at the plate. Ron Spehar doubled twice and scored a run, while Ja’tawn Williams and Mark Ohler both singled twice and scored two times. Eric Hantz doubled and scored twice, while Tim Holtzman also doubled and scored for Watt’s, which pounded out 13 runs on 15 hits.
Charlie Bashioum singled three times and scored to pace Toyota, while Rob Henry also singled twice. Sean Luketic, John Copper and Ernie Downs all singled and scored for Toyota, which produced five runs on nine hits.
Dino’s 5,
Shop ‘n Save 2
Dino’s Sports Lounge did its damage early on en route to a three-run victory against Shop ‘n Save.
Dino’s score five runs over the opening two innings and limited Shop ‘n Save — which put up two runs in the top of the third — to just two hits.
Lance Harry and Chuck Person each doubled to pace Dino’s offensively Dave Conrad, Dino DiCario and Stu Silverberg each singled, as Dino’s scored five runs on five hits.
Dan Dominick and Wade Marks both singled for Shop ‘n Save.
Harry was the winning pitcher, with one strikeout and four walks. Travis Johnson fanned eight in relief, while Korey Krinock took the loss, with two strikeouts and two walks.
———
ShpnSve 002 000 0 — 2 2 3Dino’s 230 000 x — 5 5 0 Doubles: Harry, Person (D) Strikeouts by: Harry-1, Johnson-8 (D); Krinock-2, Dominick-1, Thompson-2 (S) Base on balls by: Harry-4, Johnson-0 (D); Krinock-2, Dominick-2, Thompson-1 (S) Winning pitcher: Lance Harry Losing pitcher: Korey Krinock
Pit Stop 200 003 03 — 8 14 3Pinnacle 100 211 0 — 5 5 2 Doubles: Boyle (Pit); Flynn, Eperesi, Wahl (Pin) Strikeouts by: Boyle-1, Bartek-4 (Pit); Flynn-0, Bocan-2, Loutsenhizer-2 (Pin) Base on balls by: Boyle-3, Bartek-2 (Pit); Flynn-2, Bocan-4, Loutsenhizer-0 (Pin) Winning pitcher: John Boyle Losing pitcher: Pat Flynn
Palko’s 000 131 5 — 10 10 4Shoemakr 003 134 x — 11 15 0 Doubles: Coletti, Amoroso (S); Angus (P) Home Run: McNichol (P) Strikeouts by: Polinsky-2, Coletti-0, Amoroso-0 (S); Kirchner-0, Dziewulski-1 (P) Base on balls by: Polinsky-0, Coletti-4, Amoroso-4 (S); Kirchner-1, Dziewulski-2 (P) Winning pitcher: Mike Polinsky Losing pitcher: Eric Kirchner
Watt’s 224 320 0 — 13 15 1Toyota 001 002 2 — 5 9 3 Doubles: Spehar-2, Hantz, Holtzman (W) Strikeouts by: Fry-2 (W); Conrad-2 (T) Base on balls by: Fry-4 (W); Conrad-3 (T) Winning pitcher: Dave Fry Losing pitcher: Rick Conrad
