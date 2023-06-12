The Pirates (11-2) and Yankees (5-8) combined to score 37 runs last week as the game’s final score – 21-16 – reflected that of a football game rather than Latrobe Little League baseball action.
The Pirates won 21-16 over the Yankees in a game played Tuesday, June 6.
The Pirates opened the game with 12 runs in the first inning and five in the second for an early 17-0 lead. The Yankees responded with four runs in the home half of the third inning to cut the lead to 17-4. The Pirates plated one run in the top of the fourth inning and three more in the fifth as the team appeared to have a comfortable 21-4 advantage. The Yankees returned the favor from the first inning, however, scoring a dozen runs of its own in the bottom of the fifth inning to cut the lead to 21-16 in favor of the Pirates. Neither team scored in the game’s seventh and final inning as the Pirates earned a five-run win.
Tanner Huemme hit a triple, double and single for the Pirates, scoring four runs in the game. Fletcher Wnek hit one home run and two singles, and scored four runs. Jaxon Makrevski hit four singles in the game and also accounted for four of his team’s runs. Julien Duperree hit a triple and a single in the game, scoring two runs. Kaleb Duperree hit a single and scored two runs, and teammate Kaden Miney hit one single and scored twice. Dylan Hantz had a single and one run scored, and Ryder Bogle and Cael Ruffner also scored one run apiece for the Pirates.
MacCauley Cravener hit a double and a single, scoring three runs for the Yankees. Brock Stowers had one single in the game and scored three runs. Nico Scalise hit two doubles and one single, scoring a pair. Ollie Bryer III hit one double and two singles, scoring two runs. Hunter Myers hit one triple and one double, scoring a pair of runs. Gunner Porembka hit one single and scored once for the Yankees. Ayden Chaney, Mason Dlugos and Khristian Schall scored one run apiece in the loss.
Makrevski was the winning pitcher for the Pirates as he struck out one batter and issued one free pass. Kaleb Duperree also saw time on the mound as he struck out one batter. Ruffner fanned three during his time on the hill, and Hantz walked two in his mound appearance. Cael Brown struck out three and walked three.
Bryer was the losing pitcher for the Yankees. Conner Nixon made a relief appearance as he issued four walks. Scalise put in time on the hill, striking out two batters and issuing three walks. Dlugos pitched in the game, striking out one batter and walking two. Porembka fanned three and issued one base on balls in his mound appearance.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
