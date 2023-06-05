Down by three runs late, the Pirates (10-2) rallied to tie the score in regulation, then plated one run in an extra inning of play Friday, June 2, to earn a 6-5 win over the Rockies (4-7) in Latrobe Little League baseball action.
The Rockies struck first, scoring one run in the second inning before the Pirates responded with two in the home half of the frame for a 2-1 lead. The Rockies took control by scoring two runs in the fourth inning and two more in the sixth for a 5-2 advantage. The Pirates quickly rebounded, plating three runs in the home half of the sixth to force an extra inning of play before scoring the walk-off for a 6-5 win.
Dylan Hantz, Kayden Miney and Fletcher Wnek hit one single apiece for the Pirates.
Luke Ament and Mayson Perla both hit one triple and one single each for the Rockies. They were complemented by teammates Noah Dominick, Brayden Rudy, Alex Theys, Josh Yockey and Brendon Zufall, who tallied one single each for the Rockies.
Wnek was the winning pitcher for the Pirates as he struck out eight batters and did not issue a single free pass. Teammate Cael Brown also made a mound appearance, fanning two and walking one.
Theys was the losing pitcher for the Rockies as he struck out one and issued three free passes. Perla also saw time on the hill as he struck out three. Ament pitched in the game as well, fanning five and walking four.
A handful of extra-base hits played a key role in the Phillies’ (6-5) 9-0 shutout win Friday, June 2, over the Yankees (5-6) in Latrobe Little League baseball play.
The Phillies scored one run in the first inning, two in the second, two in the third, one in the fourth and three in the fifth for a 9-0 victory.
Blaze Carroll, Izeyah Weightman and Trey Zemcik each hit one triple for the Phillies. Young hit one double while teammates Cooper Petrosky and Owen Schober had two singles apiece. Chase Burkett, Grant Burkett and Landon Smith also hit one single apiece.
Ollie Bryer III, Joey Kosczuk and Conner Nixon each singled for the Yankees.
Schober was the winning pitcher for the Phillies as he struck out six batters and issued one base on balls. He was relieved by Smith, who fanned three.
Hunter Myers took the loss for the Yankees as he struck out six batters and walked two. He was relieved by Bryer III, who struck out one and issued one base on balls.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
