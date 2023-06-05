Down by three runs late, the Pirates (10-2) rallied to tie the score in regulation, then plated one run in an extra inning of play Friday, June 2, to earn a 6-5 win over the Rockies (4-7) in Latrobe Little League baseball action.

The Rockies struck first, scoring one run in the second inning before the Pirates responded with two in the home half of the frame for a 2-1 lead. The Rockies took control by scoring two runs in the fourth inning and two more in the sixth for a 5-2 advantage. The Pirates quickly rebounded, plating three runs in the home half of the sixth to force an extra inning of play before scoring the walk-off for a 6-5 win.

Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.

