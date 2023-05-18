The Pirates (5-2) topped the Phillies (4-3) in an offensive onslaught Tuesday, May 16, by a 17-12 score in Latrobe Little League action.
The Pirates raced out to an early 11-1 lead before the Phillies’ bats showed signs of life with a four-run third inning to cut the score to 11-5. The Pirates plated two runs in the fourth against the Phillies’ one run in the home half of the inning. After the Pirates scored three more runs in the top of the fifth, the Phillies responded with four runs in the bottom of the inning to trim the Pirates’ lead to 16-10. The Pirates added another run in the top of the sixth inning and the Phillies plated two more in the final inning to close out the 17-12 victory for the Pirates.
The Pirates were led at the plate by Tanner Huemme and Fletcher Wnek, who both contributed a triple to the winning effort. Kaleb Duperree and Dylan Hantz both doubled, while Kaden Miney had three singles. Carson Dunlap had two singles for the Pirates.
Chase Burket was a bright spot for the Phillies as he hit a home run. Owen Schober had a double and a single in the loss. Blaze Carroll doubled and teammate Izeyah Weightman had two singles.
Jaxon Makrevski was the winning pitcher for the Pirates, striking out two batters and walking one. Julien Duperree issued two walks in relief before giving way to Cael Brown, who fanned one batter in his mound appearance.
Burket took the loss on the hill for the Phillies. He struck out two and issued one free pass. He was relieved by Carroll, who struck out three and walked three. Schober closed out the game, striking out one and walking one.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
