The Pirates (9-2) rolled over the Cardinals (3-9) by a 14-5 score Tuesday, May 30, in Latrobe Little League play.
The Pirates opened the game with two runs in the first inning and five more in the third for a 7-0 lead. The Cardinals plated three runs in the top of the fourth inning to trim the deficit to 7-3, but the Pirates restored the margin with three runs in the home half of the inning for a 10-3 lead. The Pirates added four additional runs in the home half of the fifth inning to increase the lead to 14-3. The Cardinals plated two runs in the sixth inning as the Pirates took the game by a 14-5 score.
The Pirates were led at the plate by Dylan Hantz, who hit one triple and one single in the victory. Tanner Huemme and Cael Ruffner hit two singles apiece. Cael Brown, Julien Duperree, Kaleb Duperree, Jaxon Makrevski and Fletcher Wnek each singled for the Pirates.
Gavin Jamieson and Mason Munchinski hit one double apiece. Will Benning, Mason Fernell and William Hebenthal each hit one single.
Makrevski was the winning pitcher for the Pirates as he struck out six batters and issued one free pass. Huemme closed out the game for the victors.
Munchinski was on the losing side for the Cardinals as he struck out eight batters and walked two. He was relieved by Hebenthal, who fanned one and issued four free passes. Anthony Rosebosky closed out the game for the Cardinals as he fanned two and walked one.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
