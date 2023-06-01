The Pirates (9-2) rolled over the Cardinals (3-9) by a 14-5 score Tuesday, May 30, in Latrobe Little League play.

The Pirates opened the game with two runs in the first inning and five more in the third for a 7-0 lead. The Cardinals plated three runs in the top of the fourth inning to trim the deficit to 7-3, but the Pirates restored the margin with three runs in the home half of the inning for a 10-3 lead. The Pirates added four additional runs in the home half of the fifth inning to increase the lead to 14-3. The Cardinals plated two runs in the sixth inning as the Pirates took the game by a 14-5 score.

Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.

