The Pirates (14-4) scored in every inning Sunday, June 18, as the team earned a 14-6 win over the Red Sox (6-12) in Latrobe Little League baseball play.

The teams were tied at 4-4 after the first inning before the Pirates plated three runs in the home half of the second for a 7-4 advantage. The Red Sox scored a pair in the top of the third inning to cut the deficit to a single run at 7-6, but the Pirates followed with three runs in the home half of the frame, and a pair of runs in the fourth and fifth innings en route to a 14-6 victory.

