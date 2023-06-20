The Pirates (14-4) scored in every inning Sunday, June 18, as the team earned a 14-6 win over the Red Sox (6-12) in Latrobe Little League baseball play.
The teams were tied at 4-4 after the first inning before the Pirates plated three runs in the home half of the second for a 7-4 advantage. The Red Sox scored a pair in the top of the third inning to cut the deficit to a single run at 7-6, but the Pirates followed with three runs in the home half of the frame, and a pair of runs in the fourth and fifth innings en route to a 14-6 victory.
Fletcher Wnek led the Pirates at the plate as he hit one double and two singles in the game. Teammate Cael Ruffner also turned in a multi-hit performance as he singled twice. Cael Brown, Julien Duperree, Jaxon Makrevski and Kaden Miney hit one single apiece for the Pirates.
The Red Sox had three batters enjoy multi-hit performances in the game. Will Showalter had the team’s only extra-base hit as his double complemented one single for the Red Sox. Teammates Mason Blair and Matthew Smail followed with two singles apiece in the loss. Liam Mitchell, Matthew Naggy, Elias Smith and Kameron Sutton each singled for the Red Sox.
Wnek earned the win on the mound for the Pirates as he struck out four batters and issued one base on balls. Makrevski made a mound appearance as well, striking out one and walking one. Duperree also put in time on the hill as he struck out one batter.
Drew Blossey took the loss for the Red Sox as he struck out one batter and issued one free pass. Sutton struck out one batter and walked five in his relief appearance. Smith put in time on the mound as well, striking out one batter and walking five. Bennett Bezilla also pitched for the Red Sox as he walked one batter in his relief appearance.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
