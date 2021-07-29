Rec BaseballLatrobe Little League
Pool Playoffs
Pirates 11, Tigers 4. Leading hitters — Landon Miney, Ben Slagle (double, single), Ben Hantz, Fletcher Wnek, Max Kurek, Jaxon Makrevski, Noah Skoloda (two singles), Vinny Calabrace, Charlie Heese (single), Pirates; Sam Rafferty (double), Damen Camarote (two singles), Evan Ulewicz, Evan Burger, Matt Fernell, Joel Williams, Zach Skoloda, Charlie Little, Gage Evanichko (single), Tigers; WP — Kurek (SO-1, W-0), Hantz (SO-1, W-1), Heese (SO-3, W-0), Calabrace (SO-0, W-0), LP — Zach Skoloda (SO-1, W-1), Little (SO-1, W-1), Ulewicz (SO-0, W-1); Pirates 19-3, Tigers 7-14.
Phillies 6, Rockies 0. Leading hitters — Anderson Varchetti (double, single), Will Austraw, Nick Bauer, Landon Smith (single), Phillies; Tommy Snyder, Luke Ament, Josh Yockey (single), Rockies; WP — Pickle Burket (SO-4, W-0), Austraw (SO-2, W-1), Joey Crimboli (SO-3, W-1), LP — Austin Slezak (SO-2, W-3), Bryson Gessler (SO-0, W-3), Mayson Perla (SO-3, W-1), Snyder (SO-2, W-0); Phillies 17-5, Rockies 9-12.
The Pirates defeated the Tigers, 11-4, while the Phillies blanked the Rockies, 6-0, in Latrobe Little League Pool Play playoff action on Wednesday.
The Pirates won Pool A with a 2-0 pool record and advanced to Friday’s 8 p.m. semifinal. The Tigers and Red Sox are both 0-1 in Pool A. The two teams play 5:30 p.m. Thursday and the winner advances to Friday’s 5:30 p.m. semifinal. The Yankees and Rockies meet 8 p.m. Thursday.
The Phillies scored once in the first and five times in the third during their shutout win. Austraw and Bauer had run-scoring singles.
The Pirates led 6-4 before pouring it on for five runs in the bottom of the fifth for the eventual seven-run victory. Miney doubled in two runs and singled home one. Kurek and Wnek both singled in two runners, while Slagle and Makrevski also finished with RBI. Rafferty doubled home a run, while Zach Skoloda singled in two runs and Little finished with a RBI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.