The Pirates have now threepeated as they took the first place in Latrobe Little League for the third year in a row.
The Pirates sit atop of the league with a record of 16-1 with just one game remaining. The Pirates will take on the Cardinals in the 7:30 p.m. contest of a double header today of which the first game will be the Tigers vs. the Red Sox, with a start time of 5:30 p.m.
The Tigers have a firm clinch of second place in the standings, with a 14-3 record. The Yankees sit at third with a record of 7-11.
There is a two-way tie currently for fourth as the Red Sox and Cardinals both possess a 6-11 record, although the Cardinals have the edge at 2-1 in head-to-head meetings with the Red Sox.
Another two-way tie is with the Phillies and Rockies who have identical records of 6-12, with the Phillies taking the 2-1 edge in their regular-season meetings.
The Latrobe Little League playoffs will start on June 26 with the top four seeded teams competing for a spot in the finals which is slated to start on June 30.
Pirates 9, Rockies 5
The Pirates had four players (Vinny Calabrace, Jaxon Makrevski, Mason Mastrowksi and Cael Brown) who each hit a double in their 9-5 win over the Rockies in Latrobe Little League Sunday.
The Pirates took the lead for good in the top of the third when they plated a run to go up 5-4. It would be a lead the Pirates would not lose and one that they would add to, scoring two runs in each of the fourth and fifth innings.
Ladon Crum had a triple with two RBIs for the Rockies.
Fletcher Wnek gets the win for the Pirates, striking out four and walking six.
The Pirates will play the Cardinals today at 7:30 p.m.
Tigers 9, Phillies 8
It was a close contest with numerous lead changes and one that went an extra inning to determine the winner, but the Tigers, who rallied late to tie the game, edged the Phillies 9-8 in eight innings Sunday.
The Phillies wasted no time getting on the scoreboard. They went up 2-0 after the first inning and would add another run in the second to extend its early lead to 3-0.
The Tigers responded in the bottom of the second with three runs to knot the score at 3-3.
In the third, the Phillies broke the deadlock scoring two more runs to retake the lead at 5-3.
The Phillies added another run in the fourth to take a 6-3 lead, but the Tigers would again respond in the bottom of the fourth when they posted two runs to cut the lead to 6-5.
Like a good prize fight, the two opponents continued to exchange punches as the Phillies extended their lead to 8-5 when it added another two runs.
The Tigers cut the lead to 8-7 in the bottom of the fifth, before adding the tying run at 8-8 in the bottom of the sixth.
In the bottom of the eighth, the Tigers plated a run to secure the win at 9-8.
Evan Ulewicz had a triple and single to help lead the Tigers’ offense, as teammate Joel Williams contributed a double and two singles.
Brody Schober and Reid Flynn each ht a double for the Phillies.
Zack Skoloda earned the win for the Tigers, striking out four and walking none.
Phillies 7, Yankees 6
In the first of two closely contested games this past week, the Phillies rallied to down the Yankees 7-6 Thursday.
The Yankees led 5-4 after three innings, when the Phillies would tie the game at 5-all in the bottom of the fourth as they plated one run.
In the top of the fifth, the Yankees scored a run to retake the lead 6-5. In the bottom of the fifth, the Phillies rallied with two runs to take the lead and game at 7-6.
Grant Burkett and Anderson Varchetti each hit a double for the Phillies. Luke Thompson had a double for the Yankees.
Varchetti got the win as he struck out seven and walked two.
Cardinals 2, Rockies 1
After each scoring a run in the first full inning of play, it would be until the Cardinals scored a run in the bottom of the fourth that the tie would be broke with the Cardinals taking the lead and eventually the game.
Mason Munchinski and Anthony Rosebosky each had a double to lead the Cardinals’ offense.
Munchinski earned the win, striking out 10 and walking two.
Red Sox 11, Phillies 1
Red Sox 11, Phillies 7
The Red Sox faced the Phillies Tuesday in a double header with similar outcomes as the Sox posted 11 runs in each game to knock off the Philies twice.
Kalvin Clayton gets the wins as he struck out two and walked one in game one and struck out one and walked none in the other game.
