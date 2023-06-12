Backed by Cael Brown’s performance on the mound, the Pirates (12-2) rolled to a 14-0 win Thursday, June 8, over the Cardinals (3-11) in Latrobe Little League baseball play.
The Pirates scored in every inning, plating a pair of runs in the top of the first inning, five in the second and one in the third for an early 8-0 lead. The Cardinals could not put any runs across as the Pirates scored two more in the fourth, one in the fifth and three in the sixth and final frame for a 14-0 victory.
The Pirates benefited from consistent hitting at the plate, led by Tanner Huemme, who hit four singles in the win. He was complemented by teammate Jaxon Makrevski, who tallied three singles. Fletcher Wnek had the game’s lone extra-base hit – a double – to go along with one single for the Pirates. The winning team also got singles from Julien Duperree, Dylan Hantz and Cael Ruffner.
Palmer Chimino had the lone single for the Cardinals.
Brown was the winning pitcher for the Pirates as he went the distance, striking out nine batters while walking two in the shutout win.
Chimino took the loss for the Cardinals as he struck out two and issued one base on balls. He was relieved by Deacon Everett, who fanned four and walked five. Logan McClain closed out the game as he struck out five and issued two free passes.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
