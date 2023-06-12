Backed by Cael Brown’s performance on the mound, the Pirates (12-2) rolled to a 14-0 win Thursday, June 8, over the Cardinals (3-11) in Latrobe Little League baseball play.

The Pirates scored in every inning, plating a pair of runs in the top of the first inning, five in the second and one in the third for an early 8-0 lead. The Cardinals could not put any runs across as the Pirates scored two more in the fourth, one in the fifth and three in the sixth and final frame for a 14-0 victory.

Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.