The Pirates (13-4) topped the Rockies (5-11) by a 9-4 score Thursday, June 15, in Latrobe Little League baseball action.
The Pirates had an early 2-1 lead after the first inning of play. After scoring another run in the top of the second inning for a two-run advantage, the Rockies responded with a pair in the home half of the frame to tie the game at three runs apiece. The Pirates quickly regained the lead with two runs in the top of the third inning for a 5-3 lead. After the Rockies plated one run in the bottom of the fifth inning to close the gap to a single run, the Pirates put four runs on the board in the top of the sixth and final inning for a 9-4 lead. The Rockies were held scoreless in the home half of the final frame as the Pirates took a 9-4 victory.
