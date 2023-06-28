The Pirates and Phillies finished the third and deciding game of the semifinal round of the Latrobe Little League baseball playoffs Tuesday, June 27, as the Pirates won by a 6-1 score.
Initially scheduled for Monday, June 26, the game was tied at one run apiece with one out in the bottom of the fourth inning when inclement weather rolled in. With Jaxon Makrevski at the plate with a 2-2 count, persistent rainfall poured over Legion-Keener Park in Latrobe, prompting game officials to halt the contest and resume play Tuesday beginning at 6 p.m.
In the top of the third inning Monday, with Julien Duperree on the hill for the Pirates, Landon Smith hit a two-out double. Trey Zemcik followed, reaching base by an infield fielding error, which allowed Smith to score to give the Phillies a 1-0 lead.
With Smith on the mound for the Phillies, Carson Dunlap hit a one-out triple for the Pirates in the home half of the third inning. He later scored on a wild pitch to knot the game at 1-1 before the rainfall shut down action for the evening in the fourth inning.
As play resumed Tuesday in the bottom of the fourth frame, Zemcik took the mound for the Phillies. Makrevski reached second base on an error in the outfield, then later took third on a wild pitch. A Fletcher Wnek single plated Makrevski to give the Pirates their first lead of the game at 2-1.
They added four insurance runs in the home half of the fifth inning.
Camden Dunlap hit a one-out double, later advancing to third base on a wild pitch. Carson Dunlap walked and later stole second base, and a Kaleb Duperree free pass loaded the bases. Tanner Huemme broke open the game with a two-run double to plate the Dunlaps, giving the Pirates a 4-1 advantage. An infield single from Makrevski scored Kaleb Duperree and Huemme for a 6-1 lead.
The Phillies were unable to close the deficit as the Pirates advanced to the championship series.
Julien Duperree earned the win for the Pirates as he put in four innings of work, allowing one run on three hits. He struck out one batter and issued one base on balls. Huemme made a relief appearance as he threw two innings, allowing just one hit.
Zemcik was tagged with the loss for the Phillies as he went 1.2 innings, giving up five runs on five hits. He struck out four batters and walked four. Smith was the starting pitcher, going 3.1 innings while giving up just one run on three hits. He struck out five batters and didn’t issue a single walk in the no-decision.
Makrevski finished the game with two singles and two RBIs for the Pirates. He was complemented by Carson Dunlap, who hit one triple, and Huemme, who hit one double and had two RBIs. Camden Dunlap added one double in the winning effort, while Wnek finished with one single and one RBI. Cael Brown and Julien Duperree each singled in the game.
Owen Schober hit one double and one single for the Phillies, and teammate Smith had an extra-base hit as well as he hit one double. Izeyah Weightman hit one single in the game.
The Pirates (16-5) will now play the Tigers (17-3) in the best-out-of-three finals for the Latrobe Little League Championship. The games are scheduled for Thursday, June 29, Friday, June 30, and – if needed – Saturday, July 1. Start time for the games is 7:30 p.m. at Legion-Keener Park.
In the first game between the Phillies and Pirates in the Latrobe Little League baseball playoffs, played Saturday, June 24, the Phillies erased an early deficit to force extra innings and eventually won the game by a 7-6 score.
In the second game, played Sunday, June 25, the Pirates toppled the Phillies by a 10-7 score.
In other Latrobe Little League playoffs action, the Tigers defeated the Yankees in consecutive games played Saturday, June 24 (by an 8-3 score), and Sunday, June 25 (by a 10-1 score), to advance to the championship round scheduled for later this week, where they will play the Pirates.
Information courtesy of John Russo and the “Official Latrobe Little League” Facebook page.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.