The Pirates and Phillies finished the third and deciding game of the semifinal round of the Latrobe Little League baseball playoffs Tuesday, June 27, as the Pirates won by a 6-1 score.

Initially scheduled for Monday, June 26, the game was tied at one run apiece with one out in the bottom of the fourth inning when inclement weather rolled in. With Jaxon Makrevski at the plate with a 2-2 count, persistent rainfall poured over Legion-Keener Park in Latrobe, prompting game officials to halt the contest and resume play Tuesday beginning at 6 p.m.

Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.

