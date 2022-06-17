It was a battle of the top two teams in Latrobe Little League as the Pirates and Tigers took to the field Thursday.
The Pirates sat atop of the league with a 14-1 record, while the Tigers were firmly in place in second with a record of 13-2.
With the help of some early offense, the Pirates jumped out to an early lead in its 10-7 win over the Tigers.
In the bottom of the first, Vinny Calabrace unleashed a blistering single that bounced off the glove of the Tigers’ shortstop into the outfield, scoring two RBIs and putting the Pirates up 2-0.
The Pirates added another run in the second when Bryce Shuey singled in another RBI, making it 3-0.
A Jaxon Makrevski single with the bases loaded in the third inning would score two more runs for the Pirates, putting them up 5-0. A single by Cael Brown scored another run for the Pirates, making it a 6-0 game.
Closing out the scoring for the Pirates in the third, a wild pitch scored another run for the Pirates and pushed them out in front 7-0.
The Tigers’ offense sprung to life in the fourth inning. With the bases loaded, Sam Rafferty singled to drive in the first run for the Tigers. After a wild pitch scored another run for the Tigers, a double by Dawson Huber scored another RBI to draw the Tigers closer at 7-3.
Evan Burger singled in another run to close the scoring for the Tigers in the inning and to make the score 7-4.
Over the next two innings, the Pirates would add three more runs to extend their lead to 10-4.
In the top of the sixth, the Tigers looked to rally. It would get its first run of the inning on a fielder choice that allowed the run to score. A double by Burger would score another RBI, putting the score at 10-6. A single by Matthew Fernell drove in another run for the Tigers, drawing them to within three at 10-7, but that is where the offense fizzled and the Pirates got the win.
The Pirates now sit at 15-1, while the Tigers remain in second with a record of 13-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.