Rec BaseballLatrobe Little League
Playoffs
Championship
Pirates 4, Phillies 2. Leading hitters – Ben Hantz, Fletcher Wnek, Vinny Calabrace, Max Kurek, Landon Miney, Noah Skoloda (single), Pirates; Nick Bauer (triple), Brody Schober, Joe Crimboli, Will Austraw, Landon Smith (single), Phillies; WP – Charlie Heese (SO-3, W-2), Calabrace (SO-1, W-0), Max Kurek (SO-1, W-2), LP – Pickle Burket (SO-2, W-2), Bauer (SO- 1, W-2), Austraw (SO-0, W-0); Pirates 21-3, Phillies 18-6.
Semifinals
Pirates 12, Yankees 4. Leading hitters – Heese (triple), Hantz (double, single), Kurek, Jaxon Makrevski (double), Calabrace (two singles), Wnek, Miney (single), Pirates; Cam Ferri (double), Sonny Simon, Max Dlugos (two singles), Josh Short, Liam Pescatore-Kubecki, Sage Sevacko (single), Yankees; WP – Heese (SO-2, W-1), Calabrace (SO-1, W-0), Kurek (SO-2, W-3), LP – Short (SO-3, W-0), Ferri (SO-0, W-0), Dlugos (SO-1, W-2), Brandon Pitts (SO-1, W-1); Yankees 8-15.
Phillies 19, Tigers 18. Leading hitters — Clayton Burket (triple, double, two singles), Crimboli, Austraw (double, two singles), Schober (three singles), Smith, Chase Burket (two singles), Gavin McClain, Dylan Wissinger (single), Phillies; Evan Ulewicz (triple, double, single), Joel Williams, Samuel Rafferty, Charlie Little (two singles), Zach Skoloda, Brian McIlnay, Evan Burger, Dawson Huber, Gage Evanchiko, Damen Camarote (single), Tigers; WP — Crimboli (SO-1, W-3), LP — Skoloda (SO-3, W-2); Tigers 8-15.
The Pirates repeated as champions of the regular season and the playoffs on Saturday with a 4-2 victory against the Phillies in the Latrobe Little League championship game.
The Pirates won big against the Yankees, 12-4, during Friday’s semifinal before doubling up the Phillies with a two-run victory in the championship game on Saturday. The Phillies beat the Tigers in a 19-18 slugfest on Friday to reach Saturday’s championship game.
Ben Hantz, Fletcher Wnek, Vinny Calabrace, Max Kurek, Landon Miney and Noah Skoloda all had singles to lead the Pirates in the championship game. Charlie Heese earned the victory with three strikeouts and two walks. Nick Bauer paced the Phillies with a triple. Pickle Burket suffered the loss with two strikeouts and two walks.
Heese led the Pirates with a triple on Friday against the Yankees, while Hantz doubled and singled. Kurek and Jaxon Makrevski both doubled and Calabrace singled twice. Cam Ferri doubled for the Yankees, while Sonny Simon and Max Dlugos both singled twice. Heese was the winning pitcher with two strikeouts and a walk. Josh Short suffered the loss despite fanning three and walking zero.
The Phillies rallied with five runs in the bottom of the sixth for a walk-off victory against the Tigers on Friday. The two teams combined for 37 runs and 34 hits. Runs were scored in every inning but two, as the Tigers led 18-13 before the Phillies scored the final six runs for a walk-off win. Clayton Burket tripled, doubled and singled twice to pace the Phillies, while Joey Crimboli and Will Austraw both doubled and singled twice. Brody Schober singled three times, while Landon Smith and Chase Burket both singled twice. Evan Ulewicz tripled, doubled and singled to lead the Tigers. Joel Williams, Samuel Rafferty and Charlie Little all singled twice. Crimboli was the winning pitcher and Zach Skoloda suffered the loss.
