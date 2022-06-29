The Latrobe Little League best-of-three championship series starts Thursday at Legion-Keener Park.
The start time for the game one of the series between the Pirates and Tigers is slated for 7:30 p.m.
It will be a battle of the top two teams in the league.
The Pirates finished atop of the league for the third time in three years with record of 17-1 in the regular season. They swept the Red Sox in the playoffs to advance to the championship series.
The Tigers finished second in the league with regular-season record of 14-4. They swept the Yankees in the playoff series to advance.
Game two of the series will be on July 1 at 7:30 p.m. If needed, game three will be on July 3 with a 7:30 p.m. start time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.