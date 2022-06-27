It was a weekend of playoff baseball at the Latrobe Little League field at Legion-Keener Park.
The Tigers and Yankees, along with the Pirates and Red Sox, started their best-of-three game series Saturday.
And both series wrapped up on Sunday.
With the Tigers and Pirates being up 1-0 in each of their respective series, both teams were looking to close out their series and weekend with wins.
Close out their series they did. The Pirates defeated the Red Sox 7-5 in the open of Sunday’s game.
The Tigers withstood a late charge from the Yankees to take a 12-4 victory.
So, it will be the Tigers versus the Pirates in the Latrobe Little League championship.
The championship best-of-three series is slated to start on June 30 with game two on July 1. All the game times are set for 7:30 p.m. If a game three is needed it will take place on July 2 at 7:30 p.m.
A big seven-run first inning helped lift the No. 1 Pirates to their win and it was up to the No. 4 Red Sox to play catch up for the rest of the game.
The Red Sox responded in the bottom of the first. The highlight was a Kalvin Clayton double that got the scoring started by plating an RBI. Singles by Seth Spillar and Josh Cramer would drive in two more runs, and Spillar stealing home would pull the Red Sox up 7-4.
In the bottom of the third, the Red Sox would score when Vinny Razza hit a sac fly to score Drew Blossey, who got on base hitting a triple in the at-bat before. The run brought the Red Sox as close as they would get at 7-5.
In game two Sunday, the Tigers wasted no time getting on the scoreboard. Sam Rafferty knocked the first run across the plate on a single. In the next at-bat, Dawson Huber singled to plate another run for the Tigers, putting them up 2-0.
The Yankees closed the gap to 2-1 in the bottom of the inning when Colin West hit into a fielder’s choice that saw him tossed out at first but allowed a run to score.
The top of the fourth saw the Tigers add to their lead when Ryan Bartholomew got on base via a throwing error. The error allowed a run to score, putting the Tigers up 3-1.
In the bottom of the fourth, the Yankees, again, closed the gap to one when West singled in a run to make it 3-2.
The Tigers extended their lead in the fifth when Huber tripled scoring a run and making the score 4-2.
In the bottom of the inning, the Yankees would knot the score at 4-all.
After a Nico Scalise single and an Ollie Bryer walk, Hunter Myers hit into a fielder’s choice that scored a run to make it 4-3. Next, Gunner Porembka hit a single to score the game-tying run.
With the game tied at 4-4, neither team scored in the sixth inning, forcing an extra inning.
In the extra inning, the Tigers leaped at the opportunity and posted eight runs, highlighted with singles by Huber, Brady Metarko, Gage Evanichko and Ryan Thompson.
The Yankees could not put together a rally in the bottom of the seventh and the Tigers closed the series with the 12-4 win.
Saturday’s games
In game one Saturday, the Tigers jumped out to an early lead and never looked back.
The Yankees went up 2-0 after the first half-inning of play. In the bottom of the first, Tiger Joel Williams hit a pop-fly single to left field. Next, Zach Skoloda lined a single to centerfield to score Williams. Skoloda moved into second base on a fielding error.
Evan Ulewicz would next hit a fly ball over the shortstop moving Skoloda to third base. Ulewicz stole second base and Skoloda took home on the same play. Next, Sam Rafferty singled to right field, and Ulewicz went to third base. Rafferty stole second base.
Still in the bottom of the first, the Tigers’ Dawson Huber lined to right field and an outfield error allowed Ulewicz to score and Rafferty went to third base. Huber stole second base and Rafferty scored on the throw down to second base. And as the Tigers continued through their batting order, Matthew Fernell reached on an infield single placing Huber at third base. Following Fernell’s single, Brady Metarko hit an infield single, scoring Huber and Fernell moved into third base.
Cash Lukon was safe at first base on a fielder’s choice that scored Fernell and Metarko moved into second base. Gage Evanichko lined a single to centerfield to load the bases. Next, Ryan Thompson reached on an error scoring Metarko and Lukon.
Williams singled to left field, scoring Evanichko. Hunter Myers threw out Thompson at home to close the inning with the Tigers up 9-2.
The Yankees would add runs in the fourth and sixth but it was not enough to overcome the Tiger’s early offensive barrage.
Tigers Dawson Huber was the winning pitcher, throwing five innings, giving up six runs on seven hits, striking out one and walking three. Matthew Fernell picked up the save, pitching one inning, giving up no runs on no hits, striking out one and walking none.
Although the Red Sox took an early lead the Pirates battled back to take a 7-3 win in the second game Saturday.
After getting on base via a double to centerfield, Drew Blossey was driven home on a fly ball hit to the fence by Kalvin Clayton. Clayton would score when Seth Spillar hit into a fielder’s choice, allowing Clayton to score, putting the Red Sox up 2-0.
The Red Sox lead was short-lived as the Pirates responded in the bottom of the inning.
Fletcher Wnek led off with a double, then he stole third base. Wnek was not done stealing as he would next take home, making the score 2-1.
Later in the inning, with two on base, Mason Mastowski doubled home Jaxon Makrevski and Tanner Huemme to put the Pirates in the lead at 3-2.
The Pirates added to their lead in the third when they added four more runs.
Pirates Vinny Calabrace got the victory, throwing a complete game, striking out eight and walking one.
