Cheyenne Piper had five RBIs on three hits to lead the Ligonier Valley offense to a 22-2 victory over Jeannette in a Class 2A, Section 2 softball game Wednesday.
Piper got started with her RBIs in the third inning when she smacked a two-run home,r on her first pitch, over the fence in center field.
In the fourth inning, Piper would single and score Jadyn Cunningham. And, again, in the fourth inning, Piper would hit a hard ground-ball single to left field, this time scoring Cunningham and Maddie Griffin.
The Lady Rams scored the bulk of their runs in the third (9) and fourth inning (11). The team managed three home runs on the day, Piper, Sydnee Foust and Lyla Barr. Foust and Barr had inside-the-park homers in the fourth inning.
Payton LaVale hit two doubles and one triple as part of the offensive display by Ligonier Valley.
Ligonier Valley tallied 18 hits on the day. Piper, Foust, Wallace, LaVale, and Barr all managed multiple hits. LaVale, Wallace, Foust, and Piper each managed three hits to lead the Rams.
Jeannette tied the game early in the second inning at 2-all, but that would be as close as the Jayhawks would get.
Piper was the winning pitcher for Ligonier Valley. She lasted four innings, allowing two hits and two runs while striking out nine and walking one.
Ligonier Valley will host Greater Latrobe for an exhibition game. The start time for the game is slated for 4 p.m. May 5.
