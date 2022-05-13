Cheyenne Piper pitched (another) perfect game Thursday in an exhibition contest with Indiana Area.
Piper led the Rams to a 3-0 win as she went the distance, striking out 12 and walking no one. In 85 pitches, Piper pounded the strike zone 74%.
The pitcher last pitched a no-hitter on April 6 against Punxsutawney, where she struck out 15 and walked none.
“It was a good performance,” Ligonier Valley head coach Mark Zimmerman said. “It is so important (heading into the playoffs). The defense played well behind her too, so that really helps.”
It took Ligonier Valley until the third inning to get some runs on the scoreboard when Neve Dowden knocked in the first RBI for the Rams.
Piper would single next and drive in another RBI to put Ligonier Valley up 2-0.
The Rams’ final run of the inning came when Indiana Area pitcher Addie Stossel walked Natalie Bizup with the bases loaded.
“We left a few too many on base but we are getting them on base,” Zimmerman said of Thursday’s performance. “If there is a plus that is one of them that we are getting them on base.”
Ligonier Valley will now practice as it readies to face Bentworth on May 18 at Norwin High School in the opening round of the WPIAL 2A playoffs.
“(Having pitchers Maddie Griffin and Piper) opens up a lot of avenues for us,” Zimmerman said. “We are practicing tomorrow. We will bat again tomorrow. We like to bat a lot. We will come down here and swing a lot. We will work on some defensive stuff, but we will bat a lot. Bat and bunt.”
–––––
Indiana Area 3 Ligonier Valley 0 ab r h ab r h
Cunningham 3 0 0 Wallace 2 1 0 Manzek 3 0 0 Piper 4 0 1 Winslow 3 0 0 Foust 2 0 0 Hamilton 2 0 0 LaVale 3 0 1 Trusal 3 0 0 Barr 3 0 0 Myer 2 0 0 Bizup 1 0 0 Stossel 2 0 0 Plummer 3 0 0 Flanders 2 0 0 Dowden 1 1 1 Brandon 2 0 0 Cunningham 3 1 0
Totals 22 0 0 Totals 22 3 3IA 000 000 0 — 003LV 003 000 0 — 331 Strikeouts by: IA: Stossel-6. LV: Piper-12. Winning pitcher: Cheyenne Piper. Losing pitcher: Addie Stossel.
