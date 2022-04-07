Ligonier Valley’s Cheyenne Piper pitched a perfect game to lead the Rams to an exhibition victory over Punxsutawney Wednesday.
Piper struck out 15 and walked none in Ligonier Valley’s 7-0 rout of the Chucks. Piper hit the strike zone for 82% of her 74 total pitches.
Ligonier Valley secured the victory thanks to four runs in the fifth inning. The Rams’ batters contributing to the big inning included Payton LaVale and Natalie Bizup, who each had RBIs in the inning.
The Rams got their scoring started in the first inning when LaVale grounded out, scoring one run.
Ciara Toven takes the loss for Punxsutawney. The hurler went six innings, allowing seven runs on ten hits and striking out seven.
The Rams collected ten hits with LaVale, Bizup and Sydnee Foust each collecting two hits.
Ligonier Valley was sure-handed in the field and didn’t commit a single error.
