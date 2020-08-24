Pinnacle Auto Sales won in walk-off fashion during weekend action of the Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers League.
Pinnacle defeated Palombo’s Bar and Restaurant, while Nut House also topped Watt’s Mack during the weekend. Heat Siphon pounded out 23 runs in a big win against Palko’s Auto Repair, while Dino’s Sports Lounge edged out Latrobe Center Distributing. C&M Seal Coating toppled Billy’s Silk Screening and Pit Stop also defeated White’s Plumbing.
Pinnacle 10,
Palombo 8
Trace Bocan was the hero for Pinnacle Auto Sales with a walk-off home run in extra innings.
The teams were tied, 8-8, through seven innings, but Bocan blasted a home run in the bottom of the eighth for the walk-off victory.
Bocan belted a home run, while Pat Flynn also added two hits, including a homer and two runs scored for Pinnacle (2-1), which produced 10 runs on 12 hits. Steve Eperesi singled twice and scored three runs, while Darren Miller also had two hits. Lou Pianetti, Mark Loutsenhizer and Tom McKee all singled and scored.
Scott Roble led Palombo’s (2-1) with two hits, including a double, while Jeff Roble singled twice and scored a run. Leo Hoopes and John Copper both singled twice for Palombo’s, which put up eight runs on 11 hits.
Bocan was also the winning pitcher with five strikeouts and one walk. John Trageser took the loss.
Nut House 8,
Watt’s Mack 3
One breakout inning allowed Nut House to score a five-run victory against Watt’s Mack.
Nut House (1-2) and Watt’s Mack (0-3) went back and forth, exchanging ties and leads in a close game until Nut House broke it open with a six-run sixth inning for the eventual win.
Ja’tawn Williams guided Nut House offensively with one hit and two runs, while Dave Frye, Eric Stump and Adam Gardner all singled and scored. Eric Lebo also doubled for Nut House, which produced eight runs on six hits.
Nick Ciocco led Watt’s at the plate with two singles and two runs scored. Bob Dittman also scored a run for Watt’s, which put up three runs on five hits.
Mark Carns fanned two and walked one in the victory. Brian Polo struck out one and walked one in defeat.
Heat Siphon 17,
Palko’s 2
A pair of big innings helped Heat Siphon to a big victory.
Palko’s (0-3) scored the first run of the game, but Heat Siphon (2-1) responded with seven runs in the bottom of the first. Palko’s scored another in the top of the second, but that was it, as Heat Siphon netted the final 10 runs of the game, including two in the third and seven in the sixth inning.
Jeff Miele paced Heat Siphon at the plate with four hits, including two doubles and four runs scored. Dan Razza also singled four times and scored a run, while Kris Wible contributed three hits, including a double and two runs. Tim Fedele and Dave Campbell both singled three times and scored a run, while Nick Ciocca and Ron Hamacher both singled twice and scored two runs. Gary Takitch had a hit and two runs, and Jason Bush singled and scored for Heat Siphon, which pounded out 17 runs on 23 hits.
Bob Harr led Palko’s offensively with two singles, while Eric Kirchner doubled and scored. Dave Dobbs also doubled for Palko’s, which scored two runs on nine hits.
Bush was the winning pitcher with one strikeout and one walk. Dave Dziewulski suffered the loss with one strikeout and five walks.
Dino’s 2,
Latrobe Cent. Dist. 1
Dino’s Sports Lounge scored a run in the bottom of the seventh for a walk-off victory against Latrobe Center Distributing.
LCD (2-1) scored in the second, while Dino’s (3-0) put up a run in the fourth, as the game was tied, 1-1, entering the seventh. That’s when Dino’s won it with a run in the bottom of the inning.
Mike Johnson earned the mound win during the pitcher’s duel with nine strikeouts and zero walks, as Dino’s pitchers allowed one run on five hits. Bob Vaughn took the hard-luck loss with three strikeouts and two walks, as LCD pitchers gave up two runs on just two hits. Starter Dave Capozzi fanned six and walked one in a no-decision.
Lance Harry and Dino DeCario had the lone hits for Dino’s. Johnson and Al Zerbini scored the only runs.
Casey Shoup had two hits and lead LCD, including a double. Dwayne Amoroso also singled and scored for LCD.
C&M 11,
Billy’s 10
Billy’s Silk Screening nearly pulled of a big rally, but it fell short, as C&M Seal Coating held on for the one-run victory.
C&M (1-2) turned a one-run lead to a 10-2 advantage following a seven-run fourth, and a 10-3 lead after six. Billy’s (2-1) scored seven in the top of the seventh inning to tie the game, 10-10, but C&M recovered for the walk-off victory with a run in the bottom of the seventh.
Dave Daum guided C&M offensively with three singles and two runs scored, while Mike Golkosky also singled three times and crossed twice. Ray Alakson singled twice and scored two runs, while Jim Stoupis doubled and crossed. Bob Strom singled and scored, Kevin Mulroy doubled and Knight scored twice for C&M, which produced 11 runs on 11 hits.
Dave Maier led Billy’s at the plate with three singles and two runs, while Dave Donaldson singled twice. Sacco doubled and crossed three times, while John Brown also doubled and scored. Tim Donaldson, Keith Derk, Bob Charles and Messmer both singled and scored for Billy’s, which put up 10 runs on 10 hits.
Chad Rafferty was the winning pitcher with one strikeout and one walk. Dave Donaldson fanned one and walked two in defeat.
Pit Stop 6,
White’s Plumbing 4
Pit Stop broke a seventh-inning tie with the eventual winning runs of the game.
White’s Plumbing (1-2) led 3-1 through four innings, but Pit Stop (2-1) battled back with three straight runs, as the game was tied, 4-4, through six innings. Pit Stop scored twice in the top of the seventh to win the game.
Brian Bearer guided Pit Stop at the plate with three hits, including a double and a run scored. Mike Urban singled twice, while John Boyle had a hit and two runs. Mark Sherrod also doubled and scored for Pit Stop, which produced six runs on seven hits.
Kory Krinock led White’s offensively with two singles and two runs scored. Dan Dominick singled and scored, while Rich Zemba and Scott Sarver both doubled for White’s, which put up four runs on eight hits.
Mike Urban tossed a complete game in the victory with eight strikeouts and one walk. Sarver suffered the loss with two strikeouts and two walks.
Palombo 013 021 10 — 8 11 1Pinnacle 103 002 22 — 10 12 1 Doubles: S Roble (Pa) Home Runs: Flynn, Bocan (Pi) Strikeouts by: Bocan-5, Flynn-0, Loutsenhizer-1 (Pi); Trageser-0, Conrad-2, Wilhinson-1 (Pa) Base on balls by: Bocan-1, Flynn-0, Loutsenhizer-0 (Pi); Trageser-0, Conrad-2, Wilhinson-3 (Pa) Winning pitcher: Trace Bocan Losing pitcher: John Trageser
Watt’s 002 001 0 — 3 5 4Nut House 001 106 0 — 8 6 3 Doubles: Lebo (NH) Strikeouts by: Carns-2, Frye-1, Lebo-2, Trasoline-0 (NH); Polo-1, Thomas-2 (W) Base on balls by: Carns-1, Frye-0, Lebo-0, Trasoline-0 (NH); Polo-1, Thomas-0 (W) Winning pitcher: Mark Carns Losing pitcher: Brian Polo
Palko’s 110 000 0 — 2 9 3Heat Siphon 702 017 x — 17 23 1 Doubles: Miele-2, Wible (HS); Kirchner, Dobbs (P) Strikeouts by: Bush-1, Takitch-3 (HS); Dziewulski-1, E Hantz-2, Kirchner-0 (P) Base on balls by: Bush-1, Takitch-1 (HS); Dziewulski-5, E Hantz-0, Kirchner-1 (P) Winning pitcher: Jason Bush Losing pitcher: Dave Dziewulski
LCD 010 000 0 — 1 5 3Dino’s 000 100 1 — 2 2 2 Doubles: Shoup (LCD) Strikeouts by: Johnson-9, Pennesi-1 (D); Vaughn-3, Capozzi-6 (L) Base on balls by: Johnson-0, Pennesi-0 (D); Vaughn-2, Capozzi-1 (L) Winning pitcher: Mike Johnson Losing pitcher: Bob Vaughn
Billy’s 000 201 7 — 10 10 3C&M 030 700 1 — 11 11 5 Doubles: Sacco, Brown (B); Mulroy, Stoupis (C) Strikeouts by: Rafferty-1, Daum-4, Walters-1 (C); D Donaldson-1, Messimer-1 (B) Base on balls by: Rafferty-1, Daum-3, Walters-1 (C); D Donaldson-2, Messimer-7 (B) Winning pitcher: Rafferty Losing pitcher: D Donaldson
Pit Stop 010 012 2 — 6 7 4White’s 102 001 0 — 4 8 4 Doubles: Bearer, Sherrod (P); Zemba, Sarver (W) Strikeouts by: Urban-8 (P); Sarver-2, Thompson-4, Downey-0 (W) Base on balls by: Urban-1 (P); Sarver-2, Thompson-1, Downey-1 (W) Winning pitcher: Mike Urban Losing pitcher: Scott Sarver
