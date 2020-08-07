Pinnacle Auto Sales and Watt’s Mack opened the 21st season of the Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers 40-and-older baseball league on Thursday.
Pinnacle used an early lead to get past Watt’s Mack, 8-4, in the season-opener at Rosa-Oglietti Park.
Pinnacle (1-0) led 3-1 after one inning and opened a 6-1 advantage with four runs in the top of the fourth. Watt’s Mack (0-1) scored twice in the bottom of the inning and once more in the seventh, but it wasn’t enough to complete the comeback.
Lou Pianetti led Pinnacle at the plate with three singles, while Pat Flynn contributed two hits, including a home run and two runs scored. Ron Funk had a hit and three runs, while Darren Miller and Bill Carrera both singled and scored for Pinnacle, which produced eight runs on 13 hits.
Ja’tawn Williams guided Watt’s Mack offensively with two singles and three runs scored. Eric Lebo scored the only other run for Watt’s Mack, which put up four runs on eight hits.
Trace Bocan was the winning pitcher with one strikeout and two walks. Jeff Rhodes suffered the loss, also with one strikeout and two walks.
The league, initially started by Gib Stemmler and Denny Johns, opened in 2000 with eight teams. That number grew as high as 14 teams and it’s been at 12 for the past six or seven years. The league averages 150-to-170 players per year and it’s estimate that 1,000 or more players have participated throughout the last 20 years. There are currently about 20 individuals who have played or managed since the league’s inception.
The league features 165 players ranging from 40-to-83-years old playing on 12 teams sponsored by 12 local businesses. Games are played at the Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League complex at Rosa-Oglietti Park. Action continues with a game between Pit Stop and Palko’s Auto Repair, 7 p.m. tonight, and four additional games on Saturday and Sunday, all at Rosa-Oglietti Park.
———
Pinnacle Watt’s Mack ab r h ab r h
Funk 2 3 1 Williams 3 3 2 Eperesi 2 1 0 Fry 2 0 1 Bocan 3 0 1 Lebo 2 1 0 Flynn 2 2 2 Alesi 3 0 1 Miller 3 1 1 Pettit 2 0 1 Carrera 2 1 1 Stump 3 0 0 Pianetti 3 0 3 Ohler 2 0 0 Wahl 3 0 1 D Watt 2 0 1 Galando 2 0 1 Rhodes 1 0 0 Loutsenhizer 3 0 1 J Watt 2 0 1 Bowman 3 0 0 Trasoline 1 0 0 Saiani 1 0 0 Bittner 2 0 1 Greiner 2 0 0 Gardner 2 0 0 McKee 2 0 1 Santella 1 0 0
Totals 33 8 13 Totals 28 4 8Pinnacle 300 301 1 — 8 13 0Watt’s 100 200 1 — 4 8 2 Home Run: Flynn (P) Strikeouts by: Bocan-1, Flynn-1, Loutsenhizer-1 (P); Rhodes-1, Lebo-2, Fry-2 (W) Base on balls by: Bocan-2, Flynn-2, Loutsenhizer-0 (P); Rhodes-2, Lebo-1, Fry-2 (W) Winning pitcher: Trace Bocan Losing pitcher: Jeff Rhodes
